The West Virginia University baseball team scored five runs in the first inning and cruised to a 13-4 win against William & Mary Saturday in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Paul McIntosh drove in five runs for the Mountaineers (6-4) while Vince Ippoliti had three hits and drove in three runs. Mountaineer pitching combined to strike out 13 Tribe batters, while William & Mary’s (3-7) Justin Pearson was lit up for nine earned runs in three innings.
•••
MARSHALL BASEBALL: The Thundering Herd fell at home to Canisius 3-2 on Saturday afternoon.
Both runs for Marshall (1-7) came on a home run from Nick Jodway, but the Herd gave up two unearned runs in the third inning and Canisius (2-8) scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning. Wade Martin struck out five and allowed one earned run in six innings.
•••
WVSU BASEBALL: West Virginia State split a doubleheader against Slippery Rock at Shawnee Sports Complex on Saturday, taking the first game 7-0 before losing the second 6-5.
The Yellow Jackets (2-7) batted around and scored six runs in the first inning of game one, then added an insurance run in the fourth inning. Matthew Kline and Chris Ruppenthal each drove in two runs while Nick Loftis allowed just one hit while striking out 10 over six innings.
WVSU came out with a big inning again in the second game, scoring four runs in the third inning, but Slippery Rock (1-1) came back with four runs in the fourth and another two, including a home run from Vince Donato, in the fifth. The Yellow Jackets threatened in the seventh, loading the bases with one out, but only got one run before being retired. Brendan Quinn and Andrew Massey each drove in two runs.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Another game slipped away from West Virginia, as the Mountaineers fell 61-58 at Iowa State on Saturday.
Kari Niblack had a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds and added four blocks, while Madisen Smith scored 17 points and Esmery Martinez finished with 12 points for WVU (16-11, 6-10 Big 12), who have now lost 10 of their last 13.
Ashley Joens led all scorers with 29 points for the Cyclones (16-11, 8-8).
•••
MARSHALL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: North Texas outmuscled the Thundering Herd in Huntington, leading from the first basket to the final whistle as Marshall fell to the Mean Green 77-69.
Taylor Pearson and Khadaijia Brooks each scored 16 points and Paige Shy finished with 10 for Marshall (11-16, 6-10 Conference USA), which has lost three straight.
N’Yah Boyd led all scorers with 24 points for North Texas (11-17, 5-11).
•••
WVU RIFLE: Kentucky broke West Virginia’s 10-year streak as Great American Rifle Conference champions, recording a score of 4711 to WVU’s 4693 after the two-day conference championship in Memphis. Individually, Sarah Osborn finished second overall with a combined score of 1180.
•••
WVU TRACK AND FIELD: Hayley Jackson took two medals for West Virginia in the Big 12 Track and Field Championship in Ames, Iowa.
On Friday, she helped WVU to a bronze in the women’s distance medley relay, with the team of Jackson, Candace Archer, Tessa Constantine, and Mikenna Vanderheyden finishing in third with a time of 11:28.39.
On Saturday, she placed second in the women’s mile with a time of 4:40.31, just 3.42 seconds behind winner Kathryn Gillespie from Texas.
In the team standings, WVU place 10th with 16 points/ Texas won the women’s team title with 180.3 points.
•••
WVU SWIMMING AND DIVING: The Mountaineers are up to six medals after three days of the Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Morgantown.
WVU took its second silver medal in the men’s 200 freestyle relay, with Ryen Van Wyk, Christopher O’Shea, Sam Neaveill and David Dixon combining for a time of 1:19.76, just .22 seconds ahead of third-place TCU.
Morgan Bullock took bronze in the women’s 100 butterfly “A” final with a time of 53.92, while Fausto Huerta got the bronze in the men’s 100 breaststroke at 53.63 and Hunter Armstrong took third in the men’s 100 backstroke in 46.22.
As a team, the Mountaineer men are currently second with 581 points, and the women are in fourth with 303 points.