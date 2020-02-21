The West Virginia University baseball team used a four-run first inning to put away Kennesaw State 7-1 Friday afternoon at Pelican Ballpark in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The Mountaineers improved to 4-1 on the season.
Jackson Wolfe tossed seven solid innings to get the win for WVU, allowing just one run on six hits and striking out eight against two walks.
Offensively, Vince Ippoliti drove in two runs, Austin Davis went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Paul McIntosh drove in one run on two hits for West Virginia.
Malik Spratling knocked in the lone run for Kennesaw (3-2).
WVU squares off against Saint Joseph at 2 p.m. Saturday.
•••
MARSHALL BASEBALL: Bowling Green plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge Marshall 5-3 Friday at Brookes Field in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Herd starter Wade Martin suffered the loss, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out eight against two walks in four innings.
Zach Inskeep went 1 for 3 with a home run while Sam Linscott and Ryan Leitch each drove in a run for Marshall (0-4). Also for the Herd, Geordon Blanton went 2 for 3 with two doubles.
Dylan Dohanos, Kyle Gurney, and Ryan Johnston each had an RBI for BG (1-3).
Marshall takes on UNC Wilmington Saturday at 4 p.m.