The West Virginia University baseball team dropped a 3-1 decision to Mercer University Saturday in Macon, Georgia.
The Bears scored one run in the first and second innings before WVU drew within one run in the third inning. Mercer closed the game out with a final run in the bottom of the seventh.
Colby Thomas and Angelo DiSpigna each had doubles for Mercer. Matt McCormick led WVU with three hits.
Ryan Bergert took the loss for the Mountaineers (9-5) after allowing two runs on four hits in five innings.
Jackson Kelley earned the win for Mercer (12-2) after allowing just one run in 82/3 innings.
•••
MARSHALL BASEBALL: Marshall swept Akron Saturday at home in a doubleheader, winning 3-1 and 2-1.
In game one Jaren Lovely and Zach Gardiner each hit doubles for the Herd, while Wade Martin earned the win after tossing 62/3 innings and allowing just three hits and one run.
In game two, Zach Inskeep, Peter Hutzal, and Gardiner each recorded two hits as the Herd completed the doubleheader sweep. Brady Choban earned the win for Marshall (3-9-1) after tossing six innings and allowing just one hit and four runs.
•••
MARSHALL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Marshall was unable to overcome a slow start as the Herd lost at FAU 68-50.
Nikola Ozola led FAU (13-6 overall, 7-11 Conference USA) with 15 points and 18 rebounds, while Alexa Zaph scored 14 points for the Owls. Savannah Wheeler led Marshall (12-17, 7-11) with 14 points while Taylor Pearson chipped in 13 points.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WVU was unable to overcome a quick start by TCU as the Mountaineers lost 77-63 at home Saturday.
Lauren Heard led TCU with a game-high 26 points and pulled down six rebounds, while Kianna Ray scored 18 points and also pulled down six rebounds.
Tynice Martin led WVU with 17 points, while Kari Niblack scored 15 points for the Mountaineers.
TCU improves to 22-7 overall, with a Big 12 record of 13-5. WVU drops to 17-12 overall, with a Big 12 record of 7-11.
•••
MARSHALL GOLF: Marshall concluded the second round of the Pinehurst Intercollegiate at Pinehurst No. 8 in seventh place Saturday in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Marshall sits at seventh place out of the 13 teams, with Tyler Jones and Ben Roeder sitting tied at 14th place with scores of 152 after two days of play.
nnn
BOYS BASKETBALL: Obinna Anochili-Killen had eight of his 23 points in the final quarter Friday as Chapmanville broke a tie and earned a 57-51 victory against Logan in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 final at Mingo Central. The two-time defending state champion Tigers (22-2) host Winfield in the regional co-finals at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Andrew Shull added 17 points for Chapmanville in a game tied at 41 after three quarters. The Wildcats (16-8) were led by 29 points from David Early. Logan travels to Poca in the other Region 3 co-final at 7 on Thursday.