Locked in a scoreless game, the West Virginia University baseball team gave up four runs in the sixth inning in falling 4-1 to Virginia Commonwealth Friday in the Central Virginia Challenge in Richmond, Virginia.
The Mountaineers (5-4) scored their lone run in the top of the ninth on an RBI single by Tyler DeMartino to drive in Ryan Archibald.
Six Mountaineers had hits, including Austin Davis, Tyler Doanes, Archibald, Kevin Brophy, Vince Ippoliti and DeMartino.
Jackson Wolf suffered the loss pitching for WVU, going 51/3 innings, allowing three hits and three earned runs. Dillon Meadows threw two innings of shutout relief for the Mountaineers.
•••
MARSHALL SOFTBALL: The Thundering Herd scored 20 runs and pounded out 24 hits in a pair of victories in the Pirate Classic in Hampton, Virginia.
In the first game, Marshall (10-5) defeated Delaware State 8-0. Rachel Rousseau recorded three hits for the Thundering Herd with Saige Pye and Sierra Huerta both with two hits and three RBIs.
Marshall won the second game 12-3 over Hampton. Huerta hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Herd and Pye, Mya Stevenson and Armani Brown had two hits each.
•••
WVU RIFLE: The Mountaineers are in second place after the first day of competition at the Great America Rifle Conference Championships at the University of Memphis’s Larry O. Finch Center in Tennessee.
Junior Sarah Osborn placed the highest for WVU, finishing fourth overall in the individual smallbore finals. The Mountaineers have a team score of 2323, just behind Kentucky with a score of 2326.
•••
YMCA YOUTH SPORTS: The Charleston Family YMCA is accepting registrations for its youth sports, including basketball, volleyball and kickball. Prices are $50 for members and $65 for non-members.
Also, the YMCA is holding a Spring Break Youth Tennis Camp March 9-12 from 1-4 p.m. The fee is $85 for members and $105 for non-members. For more information, contact 304-340-3527.
Thursday’s girls game
St. Joseph 83, Tug Valley 42: Dianna Gray had 19 points as the Irish earned the Region 4 Section 1 title and a trip to next week’s Class A regionals. Also for St. Joseph (21-1), Grace Hutson scored 17 points, Abby Lee 12 and Bailee Adkins 12. For the Panthers (18-7), Kaylea Baisden had 18 points and Alyssa Newsome 15.