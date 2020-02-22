The West Virginia University baseball team extended its winning streak to four in a row as the Mountaineers topped Saint Joseph’s 5-1 Saturday at the Brittain Resorts Invitational at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelican’s Ballpark in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Ryan Berget pitched eight full innings for WVU, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out 14 Saint Joseph’s batters.
Paul McIntosh hit a home run for WVU, while Tyler Doanes hit a triple and Matt McCormick had a double.
Nate Thomas scored Saint Joseph’s lone run on a solo home run in the seventh inning.
WVU improves to 5-1 on the season while Saint Josephs drops to 2-4 overall.
•••
MARSHALL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: A fourth-quarter rally wasn’t enough for Marshall as the Thundering Herd lost to Old Dominion 64-54 in Huntington.
Victoria Morris led Old Dominion with 18 points while Taylor Edwards and Amari Young each scored 12 points for the Monarchs.
Kia Sivlis led Marshall with 16 points, Savannah Wheeler added 14 points and Kristen Mayo scored 13.
Old Dominion improved to 23-4 overall, with a Conference USA record of 13-2. Marshall falls to 11-15 overall, with a C-USA mark of 6-9.
•••
MARSHALL BASEBALL: Marshall dropped a road game at UNC-Wilmington 8-1.
Landon Roupp earned the win after tossing six innings, striking out seven Marshall batters and allowing five hits. Brady Garrison had two hits for Marshall.
UNC-Wilmington not sits at 5-2 on the season, while Marshall falls to 0-5.
nnn
WVU Women's Basketball: WVU overcame a four point first quarter top Kansas at home, 60-53.
Tynice Martin led WVU with a game high of 19 points, while Kari Niblack added 14 for the Mountaineers, with Madisen Smith contributing 12. Zakiyah Franklin led visiting Kansas with 12 points.
WVU improves to 16-9 overall, with a Big 12 record of 6-8, while Kansas falls to 13-12 overall, and 2-12 in the Big 12.