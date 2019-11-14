West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins announced that Kedrian Johnson signed a national letter of intent for the 2020-21 academic year Thursday.
Johnson, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard from Dallas, currently attends Temple College in Temple, Texas, playing for coach Kirby Johnson.
Last year, he led the country in steals (3.7) and was fifth in the country in scoring at 25.6 points per game as a freshman. Starting all 31 games, he earned first-team North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference honors and first-team all-Region V honors. Johnson helped Temple College average 107.1 points per game to win the 2018-19 NJCAA national scoring championship as the Leopards earned a second-place finish in conference and their ninth-straight NJCAA Region V tournament bid.
Through three games this season, he is averaging 21.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 63.2 percent from the field, 41.7 percent from 3-point range and 91.7 percent from the free-throw line.
A three-year letter-winner and starter at South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas, he was named District MVP, first-team all-district and district MVP.
Johnson is the second Mountaineer to sign during the early signing period. On Wednesday, the Mountaineers announced the signing of Taj Thweatt, a 6-7 forward from Wildwood, New Jersey.
The early signing period continues through next Wednesday.
•••
PREP SOCCER: Fresh off state championships last week in Beckley, both the George Washington boys and Charleston Catholic girls soccer teams earned spots in this week’s USA Today Super 25 Expert Rankings.
The Patriots (23-2) won their second straight Class AAA state title with a 2-0 win over Cabell Midland and came in at No. 15. The Irish (22-1), after a 5-1 win over Oak Glen in the Class AA-A title game, entered the rankings for the first time at No. 21.
•••
WVU SOCCER: West Virginia University men’s player Sebastian Garcia-Herreros has been named to the All-Mid-American Conference second team, the league announced Thursday.
The senior defender made 13 starts for the Mountaineers this season, earning one assist. The Florida native tallied 1,146 minutes played and helped WVU record five shutouts this fall.
A two-time MAC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete, Garcia-Herreros has made 65 starts in his career and sits at No. 10 in program history with 16 assists. He needs one more to move into a five-way tie for No. 6 all-time.
West Virginia takes on Western Michigan on Friday at 3 p.m. in the MAC Championship semifinals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Akron, Ohio.
•••
AREA SIGNINGS: Winfield’s Emily Reed will sign a national letter of intent to play volleyball at West Virginia Wesleyan Monday at 11:45 a.m. in the Winfield High School library.
n Herbert Hoover softball player Presley McGee signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Alderson Broaddus University Thursday.
nnn
MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: The Herd earned a 3-1 (25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19) win over Alabama-Birmingham Thursday evening in Huntington.
Ciara Debell had a match-high 21 kills to lead the Herd (18-9, 9-5 Conference USA), while Sarah Schank added 14. Also for Marshall, Sydney Lostumo tallied 26 assists and 12 digs, and Amber Weber recorded 23 digs.
For UAB (12-14, 4-9), Alex Kells posted 20 kills and Abby Carlile had 17.