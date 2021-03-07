Six Mountaineers finished on the podium, including third-place finishes from redshirt juniors Killian Cardinale (125) and Noah Adams (197), as the West Virginia University wrestling team completed the Big 12 championships Sunday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
WVU freshman Peyton Hall placed fourth in the 165-pound bracket, and redshirt sophomore Alex Hornfeck finished sixth in the 157-pound pool. Redshirt freshman Michael Wolfgram placed seventh in the heavyweight division while redshirt freshman Anthony Carman finished eighth in the 184-pound bracket.
With top-five finishes in the 125-pound, 165-pound and 197-pound brackets, Cardinale, Hall and Adams each earned an automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Division I wrestling championships slated for March 18-20, in St. Louis.
In the championships, West Virginia sits in ninth place after three sessions with 57 points. Oklahoma leads the team race with 120 points, followed by Oklahoma State in second with 112 points. Iowa State is currently in third with 109.5 points.
Marshall baseball: For the second straight day, Marshall fell victim to a late-inning rally by Morehead State.
The Eagles scored five runs in the seventh inning to break open a pitcher’s duel and earn a 6-2 win over Marshall at George T. Smailes Field in Huntington.
Marshall led 2-1 heading into the seventh inning, but the Eagles tied it on a bases-loaded walk and then took a 4-2 lead off a two-run single. Morehead State then doubled to score another pair that provided cushion.
Marshall starter Zac Addkison went five innings and allowed just two hits while walking one and striking out six.
Marshall volleyball: The Thundering Herd earned a 3-2 road win over Middle Tennessee in Conference USA action in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
The Herd jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the match after close wins in each of the first two sets.
Middle Tennessee came back for a 29-27 win in the third set and kept the momentum going to win the fourth set 25-21.
Marshall scored seven of the final set’s first eight points to earn a 15-7 win to clinch the match.
Marshall softball: The Herd took played two games in the Thundering Herd Round Robin, earning a 2-1 win in the opening game of the day against St. Francis before falling to Valparaiso 5-4.
The loss to Valparaiso was Marshall’s first loss of the 2021 season, which leaves the Herd at 6-1 on the year so far.
On the weekend, Marshall was 4-1 and the team hit 11 home runs in the five games played at Dot Hicks Field.
With the completion of the Thundering Herd Round Robin, Marshall hits the road for an extended period, starting with Wednesday’s doubleheader at Longwood University in Virginia.
WVU women’s soccer: The No. 7-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team opened spring regular-season play with a 3-1 win over Saint Joseph’s on Sunday afternoon at Sweeney Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Junior forward Alina Stahl scored a pair of goals to lead the Mountaineers in the victory, while sophomore forward/defender Julianne Vallerand was credited with the game-winning goal. WVU held control throughout the contest, outshooting the Hawks 22-3, including 15-2 in shots on goal.
Next up, WVU returns to exhibition play with a matchup against Racing Louisville FC of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) on Saturday, March 13, in Louisville, Kentucky.
WVSU baseball: The West Virginia State University baseball team split a doubleheader with Slippery Rock (Pa.) at Critchfield Park on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets won the first game 9-5 before losing the second 8-5.