The West Virginia University men’s soccer team used two second-half goals to defeat visiting Penn 3-0 Saturday in Morgantown.
Rodrigo Robles Grajera scored twice for the Mountaineers (6-2-1), netting goals in the ninth and 68th minutes, while Andre Muriel Albino added an insurance goal for WVU in the 80th minute. Goalkeeper Steven Tekesky recorded four saves in the shutout.
•••
WVU VOLLEYBALL: WVU dropped its match with Oklahoma at home in four sets on Saturday. The Sooners won the match by set scores of 25-8, 25-23, 29-31, 25-21. Katelyn Evans led WVU (8-6, 0-2 Big 12) with 12 kills, while Kristin Lux recorded 10 kills.
•••
WVU TENNIS: The Mountaineeres recorded four wins at the William and Mary Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday in Williamsburg, Virginia.
In doubles, Anne Sophie Courteau and Giovanna Caputo recorded the Mountaineers first win. Caputo, Kat Lyman and Anastaaiia Bovolskaia recorded singles wins for WVU.