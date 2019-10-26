The West Virginia University men’s soccer team fell to Bowling Green 3-0 on Saturday night at Cochrane Soccer Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio.
The Falcons began the scoring with a goal in the 36th minute, then added two more in the second half in the conference victory.
West Virginia fell to 6-7-1 on the season and 0-3 in Mid-American Conference play. BGSU is now 9-5-1, 1-2 in the MAC.
•••
WVU VOLLEYBALL: The Mountaineers pushed Baylor, the No. 1 team in the Big 12, before falling in four sets by scores of 25-19, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18 in Waco, Texas.
Katelyn Evans had 19 kills for WVU (10-11 overall, 1-7 Big 12), Lacey Zerwas dished out 40 assists, and Alex Hasting collected 13 digs. Hannah Lockin had a game-high 46 assists for Baylor (17-1, 7-1).