West Virginia University new men’s soccer coach Dan Stratford announced the signing of his first four recruits Monday. Midfielders Brevin Andreadis, Ryan Baer and Ike Swiger and defender Elijah Borneo will join the Mountaineers for the 2020 season.
Swiger and Borneo are both transfers, Swiger from Bowling Green and Borneo from Kentucky. Both will have two years of eligibility remaining. Borneo is a Morgantown native who tallied 19 career games played, including two starts, for the Wildcats from 2018-19. Last season, he registered one goal and one assist in 300 minutes played.
Swiger, from Fairmont, was an Academic All-MAC selection in 2019, playing in 22 career matches at Bowling Green, including two starts. As a sophomore, he logged 546 minutes, scoring two goals on 12 shots and added an assist in 546 minutes played.
Andreadis and Baer both are early enrolees from high school. Andreadis, from Cincinnati, Ohio, played at Anderson High and Kings Hammer Academy. Baer, from Huntersville, North Carolina, attended William Amos Hough High and played for the Charlotte Independence (U-19), a U.S. Soccer Development Academy team.
•••
MARSHALL SOFTBALL: Sophomore Mya Stevenson was named Conference USA Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. Stevenson helped lead Marshall to an offensive explosion that resulted in five wins at the Pirate Classic.
Over the five-game weekend, Stevenson hit .571 and slugged 1.500. The Mesquite, Texas, native collected eight total hits with five going for extra bases. She drilled four home runs, one double and drove in 11 runs. Stevenson also scored six runs and was walked four times.
•••
MEC BASEBALL: West Virginia State freshman Nick Loftis was named Mountain East Pitcher of the Week on Monday. The former St. Albans High standout earned his first win in a 7-0 victory over Slippery Rock. Loftis pitched a one-hitter through six innings and struck out 10.