The West Virginia University swimming and diving team won 16 of events in Saturday morning’s Backyard Brawl against Pitt at Mylan Park in Morgantown. The men won nine races, taking the overall win 179.5-120.5, while the women won seven races but lost 175-125 overall.
David Dixon won four races for the men while Morgan Bullock won three for the women to lead WVU, with each winning the 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard butterfly, and 200-yard intermediate medley. Dixon was also part of WVU’s win in the 200-yard medley relay.
•••
MARSHALL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Kristen Mayo led three players in double figures with 18 points as Marshall prevailed on the road against North Texas by a 68-59 final.
Savanna Wheeler added 17 points and Kia Sivils went 7 for 7 to finish with 16 points for the Thundering Herd (6-7, 1-1 CUSA). Charlene Shepherd led all scorers with 23 points and added nine rebounds, but the rest of the Mean Green (7-7, 1-1) was held to just 25 percent shooting.