West Virginia University baseball players Tyler Doanes and Paul McIntosh were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced Wednesday.
Doanes, a junior infielder, earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2019 after hitting a team-best .316 with five home runs, 32 RBIs, 21 doubles, three triples and 40 runs scored. He also stole 20 bases, good for No. 3 in the conference.
McIntosh, a junior catcher/designated hitter, was an All-Big 12 Second-Team selection in 2019. He hit a team-leading 10 home runs with 34 RBIs, had a batting average of .277 with 10 doubles, 53 hits and 28 runs scored.