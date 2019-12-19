With the fall sports having been completed, WVU is ranked in 22nd place in the 2019-2020 IMG College Director’s Cup standings, IMG announced Thursday.
WVU has compiled 141 points this fall, 64 in women’s soccer, 50 in men’s soccer, and 27 in cross country. The Mountaineers are the highest ranked Big 12 school in the standings.
The Mountaineers’ highest finish ever in the Director’s Cup standings came back in 2008 in 30th place. Stanford is in first place with 494.5 points, followed by Michigan (316), Virginia (277), BYU (263) and Washington (244).
UC MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Golden Eagles took a win on the road against Alderson-Broaddus, prevailing by a 87-77 final in Philippi. Drew Rackley led all scorers with 25 points, while Lamont McManus had a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds. Devon Robinson and Seth O’Neal also scored in double figures for UC with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Malik Bocook led the Battlers with 22 points and nine rebounds.
Alderson-Broaddus (1-10) opened up on an 11-1 run before the Golden Eagles (9-2) came back on a pair of 8-0 runs before the half was done, taking a 40-36 lead at the half. The Battlers then went the first four minutes of the second half without a field goal, resulting in a 14-2 run to pad the UC lead which it held for the remainder of the game.
UC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Three different Golden Eagles scored at least 19 points in earning a 89-68 victory over Ohio Valley at home at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
Former Parkersburg South standout Anna Hayton led UC with 26 points and eight rebounds, Erykah Russell tallied 20 points and eight boards, and Brooklyn Pannell delivered 19 points and eight assists.
Dakota Reeves also was in double figures with 12 points for the Golden Eagles, winners of six games in a row in improving to 9-2 on the season.
Akiya Brown paced Ohio Valley with 16 points and Rachel Browne had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Fighting Scots (1-5).