The West Virginia University rifle team will begin the 2019-20 season at the top of the College Rifle Coaches Association’s poll. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 1 in the CRCA’s first regular season poll. Air Force and Kentucky are ranked Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.
WVU finished last season at No. 2 in the poll after ending the NCAA championships in Morgantown as runner-up.
The Mountaineers will face six of the current top 10 teams this season. WVU opens its 2019-20 slate on the road, as the squad travels to Lincoln, Nebraska, for a Great America Rifle Conference (GARC) match against Nebraska on Oct. 12.
•••
MEC GOLF: University of Charleston men’s golfer Mitch Hoffman is tied for the lead after the first round of the conference championship tournament at the The Resort at Glade Springs, but the Golden Eagles are five shots back of leader Concord in fifth place. Hoffman is tied with Glenville State’s Kyle Chung with an even-par 72. UC has second-place Fairmont State, third-place Davis & Elkins and fourth-place West Liberty between it and the Mountain Lions. West Virginia State was 10th out of 10 teams. The second round begins Tuesday morning.
The rest of the first round of the women’s tournament was suspended until 8 a.m. Tuesday because of rain and Round 2 will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
•••
MARSHALL MEN’S SOCCER: Thundering Herd standout Illal Osmanu was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced.
Osmanu, a senior defender, helped lead the Marshall defense that pitched two shutouts last week, defeating both Dayton (2-0) and UAB (6-0).