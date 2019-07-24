West Virginia University kicker Evan Staley has been named to the watch list for the Lou Groza Award, as announced Wednesday. The Groza goes annually to the top placekicker in college football.
Staley went 16 for 20 on field goals last season, including 9 for 11 on field goals between 40 and 49 yards, the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision last season. He went 4 for 4 on field goals in the Camping World Bowl, the most in the game’s history.
Twenty semifinalists for the award will be named Nov. 7, with three finalists named on Nov. 26. The winner will be named Dec. 12 at the College Football Awards on ESPN.
•••
SENIOR SERIES GOLF: Van Stemple of Shepherdstown won the Low Round of the Day award Wednesday at the West Virginia Golf Association’s Senior Series stop at Lakeview Resort in Morgantown.
Stemple shot a 3-over-par 75 to win the Senior Division, which features players ages 50-59 years. He narrowly edged Tim Mount and Ben Watson in a scorecard playoff for the win.
Ben Watson of Daniels won the Gold Division (ages 70 and up) while Garry Crede of Scott Depot won the Silver Division (ages 60-69) with a 7-over par 79.