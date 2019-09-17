West Virginia University men’s soccer standout Robles Grajera was named the Mid-American Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Robles Grajera scored two goals in WVU’s 5-2 win over No. 15 Coastal Carolina on Sept. 13. The Spain native came on as a substitute and found the back of the net twice in a 32-second span.
The Mountaineers (3-1-1) are ranked No. 24 in the nation. Robles Grajera co-leads WVU in points with five, good for No. 6 in the MAC.
•••
MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: The Thundering Herd swept Eastern Kentucky on the road, winning by scores of 25-22, 25-16 and 26-24.
Gabrielle Coulter led Marshall (7-3) with 19 assists and Sydney Lostumo added 17 assists. Amber Weber recorded 12 digs and Sarah Schank had 12 kills.