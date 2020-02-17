West Virginia University junior Jackson Wolf has been named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced on Monday evening.
The lefty pitched 62/3 innings of no-hit baseball and finished with no runs allowed on one hit in seven innings of work in the Mountaineers’ 3-0 win over Jacksonville on Friday in WVU’s season opener. The Gahanna, Ohio, native struck out a career-best eight hitters and did not allow a walk on 97 pitches, earning the win.
Wolf retired 18 in a row at one point and helped WVU to its first Opening Day shutout victory since 2015. Wolf ranks No. 1 in the nation with a 0.14 WHIP. and also paces the Big 12 with an opponents’ batting average of just .045 and tied for the conference lead in innings pitched (7.0) and strikeouts (8).
•••
MEC MEN’S BASKETBALL: Charleston’s Drew Rackley and West Virginia State’s Anthony Pittman shared Mountain East Conference Player of the Week honors Monday.
Pittman, a former Capital High standout, averaged 22 points and eight rebounds per game in two wins for WVSU last week.. Against West Virginia Wesleyan, Pittman recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 26 points and 13 rebounds. He also added four blocked shots in the game. Against Davis & Elkins, Pittman scored 18 points in 18 minutes and added five steals
Rackley, a senior, guided the Golden Eagles to a 2-0 week averaging 24.5 points and 2.5 rebounds. Against Davis & Elkins, Rackley poured in 35 points and surpassed 1,000 points for his career at Charleston. Rackley shot 61 percent from the field (11 of 18) and 55 percent from behind the arc (6 of 11). He scored 14 points and dished out three assists in a win over WVWC.
•••
MARSHALL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Savannah Wheeler was named Conference USA Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Wheeler averaged 14.5 points, three rebounds and three assists, and shined at the perimeter with a 6-for-11 clip against UTSA and UTEP. In both contests, Wheeler combined for 5 of 6 attempts from the free throw line as she resides in the nation’s top-50 in free throw percentage and free throws made.
•••
UC BASEBALL: Golden Eagle Jordan Bailey was named the Mountain East Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
Bailey, a junior from Upper Arlington, Ohio, hit .385 for UC in splitting four games to open the 2020 campaign. He was 1 for 2 with a home run and scored three times in a win over Alderson Broaddus to open the season.
In the opening game of a three-game set against Wingate, he went 1 for 4 with a walk and a double. He then blasted a homer in a win over the Bulldogs in the second game, before finishing the series with another hit. For the week he was 5 for 13 with two home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored.
•••
UC SOFTBALL: Freshman Danielle Bauer was named MEC Pitcher of the Week on Monday. The Tallahassee, Florida, native tallied three wins on the week, pitching 182/3 innings with 23 strikeouts. Bauer guided the Golden Eagles to wins over Claflin and Barton. In the first game against Claflin, she struck out 11 of the 22 batters faced and allowed just two hits.
•••
WVU RIFLE: The West Virginia University rifle team continues to rank No. 3 in the College Rifle Coaches Association rankings. This week’s rankings are based on NCAA team selection rankings, made up of a team’s top three scores earned at three different venues. The Mountaineers (9-1, 7-1 GARC) claim an average of 4717.67.
West Virginia most recently suffered its first Great America Rifle Conference loss of the season, falling to Kentucky on Saturday in Morgantown. Kentucky (4727) ranks No. 1, followed by TCU (4718.33) at No. 2. Nebraska (4686) sits behind WVU at No. 4, and Akron (4682.33) ranks No. 5.
•••
MARSHALL SOFTBALL: Junior Aly Harrell was named Conference USA Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. Harrell hit .714, slugged 1.500 and had an on base percentage of .778 through the five games of the Chattanooga Challenge.
She was 10 of 14 at the plate, drove in 11 runs, hit two doubles, three home runs, was walked three times and hit by a pitch once. Harrell also had a 1.000 fielding percentage in 23 chances at first base.