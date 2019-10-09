WVU Senior guard Tynice Martin was named to the preseason All-Big 12 women’s basketball team on Wednesday.
Martin, who averaged 18.0 points and 5.8 rebounds in 2018-19, was the only Mountaineer represented on the All-Big 12 team as chosen by the conference’s coaches. Baylor led with three players on the team, including Preseason Player of the Year and two-time Defensive Player of the Year Lauren Cox.
•••
MARSHALL SWIMMING: Marshall’s Catherine Bendziewicz was named Conference USA’s Swimmer of the Week on Wednesday.
Bendziewicz won four events, the 200-yard medley relay, 100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard individual medley and was a member of the 400-yard freestyle relay. Her 200 IM time of 2:06.70 is the third-fastest time in C-USA this season. Bendziewicz helped the Herd to a dominating meet victory over Youngstown State, 216.5-81.5.