West Virginia University freshman men’s basketball player Miles McBride was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the second time in three weeks Monday, sharing the award with Baylor’s Macio Teague. It marks the third straight week a Mountaineer has won at least a piece of the award. Forward Oscar Tshiebwe won it last week.
McBride averaged 16 points over two wins against Oklahoma State and No. 22 Texas Tech, shooting 66.7 percent from the field and 60 percent from 3-point range. he scored a career-high 22 points against the Red Raiders, 13 in the second half, and made 8 of 11 from the floor in that game.
•••
WVU FOOTBALL: Freshman safety was named to the Football Writers’ Association of America Freshman All-America Team on Monday.
Smith was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention performer, playing in all 12 games and starting eight. He recorded 53 tackles, 36 solo, with one sack, 2 1/2 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Mountaineers (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) moved up two spots to rank No. 17 in the latest Associated Press Top 25. West Virginia received 289 points to rank No. 17 in the latest rankings. The Mountaineers’ No. 17 ranking is the highest mark WVU has achieved this season. WVU is 89 points ahead of No. 18 Arizona State and 38 points behind No. 16 Gonzaga.
•••
WVU GYMNASTICS: WVU debuted at No. 24 in the second Road to Nationals Rankings of the 2020 season. WVU’s ranking is based on its 195.325 score earned in the team’s season-opening meet at Penn State on Jan. 11. Despite the loss, the Mountaineers recorded their highest season-opening meet score in program history and posted a trio of first-place event finishes.
West Virginia also ranks No. 20 on balance beam (48.925), No. 23 on vault (48.900), No. 24 on uneven bars (48.750) and No. 31 on floor exercise (48.750).
•••
WVU FAN CLUB: The WVU Fan Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Harding’s Restaurant, off exit 1 (Mink Shoals) on Interstate 79.
•••
SPORTS MEDIA: Marshall play-by-play voice Steve Cotton and Marshall assistant athletic director Chuck McGill were named West Virginia Sportscaster and Sportswriter of the Year, respectively, by the National Sports Media Association. The awards are Cotton’s 14th and McGill’s eighth.