West Virginia senior offensive tackle Colton McKivitz was named to the Walter Camp All-America second team on Thursday.
McKivitz led the Mountaineers with 13 blocks and 34 knockdowns, and had zero missed assignments in WVU’s final six games. The 2019 Big 12 co-offensive lineman of the year is the 106th Mountaineer All-American, and with his selection WVU has placed offensive linemen on All-America teams in three of the last four seasons.
MARSHALL SOCCER: Redshirt freshman Milo Yosef was named to the United Soccer Coaches’ All-American second team, the first All-America selection ever for the Thundering Herd. Yosef led Marshall in goals (12), points (27), shots (57) and shots on goal (26). He also led Conference USA in game-winning goals with five.