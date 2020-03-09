West Virginia University men’s basketball standout Oscar Tshiebwe was named the final Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, his fourth honor of the season.
Tshiebwe averaged a double-double in a 2-0 week for WVU, recording his 10th double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds in a win over No. 4 Baylor. Earlier in the week, Tshiebwe nearly recorded another double-double with 11 points and nine boards in a win at Iowa State. He is second in the Big 12 with 9.3 rebounds per game.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: A trio of Mountaineers earned All-Big 12 accolades Monday. Redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin was named to the all-conference second team while redshirt junior guard Kysre Gondrezick and sophomore forward Kari Niblack earned honorable mention.
•••
MARSHALL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thundering Herd standout Savannah Wheeler was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team, the league announced.
Wheeler is just the fourth Marshall player to earn the league honor after averaging 13.2 points per game. She is sixth in the league in free throw percentage (83 percent) and leads the Thundering Herd in field goals, free throws made, and steals.
•••
MARSHALL BASEBALL: Wade Martin, a redshirt senior, was named the Conference USA Co-Pitcher of the Week for his efforts last week for the Thundering Herd.
Martin pitched 62/3 innings against Akron, allowing just one run on three hits. He struck out 11 batters, which matched a career-high and leads the staff in innings pitched and strikeouts.
•••
MEC BASEBALL: West Virginia State’s Andrew Stone was named Mountain East Conference Player of the Week on Monday, while Charleston’s Logan Campbell is the league’s Pitcher of the Week.
Stone, a junior and former Nitro standout, went 6 for 15 from the plate (.400) in a 3-1 week for the Yellow Jackets. He had three multi-hit games and drove in seven and also scoring seven times.
Campbell, a junior from Belding, Mich., tossed a one-hit, nine-inning shutout in a win over Shippensburg over the weekend. He struck out 18 batters and walked just one.