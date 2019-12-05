West Virginia University women’s basketball senior Tynice Martin was named to the watch list for the 2019-2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which goes to the national player of the year.
Martin was one 35 hopefuls named to the watch list. The award will be presented at the 2020 NCAA Women’s Final Four in New Orleans.
•••
MARSHALL MEN’S SOCCER: Marshall senior Jonas Westmeyer was named to the College of Sports Information Director’s of America All-America first team Thursday.
The Germany native finished the 2019 season with four goals and led the Thundering Herd with nine assists. Westmeyer also carries a 4.0 GPA in the classroom.
•••
PREP VOLLEYBALL: The 2019 edition of the North-South volleyball game will take place on Saturday at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley. All three classes will have games starting at noon.