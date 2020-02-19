West Virginia University women’s basketball standout Tynice Martin has been named to the Wade Trophy Midseason Watch List, as announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Wednesday.
The Wade Trophy, in its 43rd year, is the oldest and most prestigious national player of the year award in women’s college basketball. Martin is one of 40 players in the running for the honor, and is also a candidate for the Drysdale Award and Citizen Naismith Award Watch Lists.
Martin is averaging 14.9 points for WVU and is second on the team in steals. The senior guard has amassed 1,916 career points, good for No. 4 on the Mountaineer’s all-time scoring list.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S SOCCER: Three Mountaineers were named to the Canadian Women’s Soccer U-20 National Team for the upcoming CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship.
Freshman midfielder Maya Ladhani, freshman forward Leonie Portelance and sophomore goalkeeper Kayza Massey will represent Canada as part of a 20-member squad that will compete in the tournament from Feb. 22 to March 8 in the Dominican Republic.
•••
MARSHALL WOMEN’S TENNIS: Thundering Herd standouts Liz Stefancic and Jutte Van Hansewyck were named Conference USA Co-Women’s Tennis Athletes of the Week.
Stefancic and Van Hansewyck upset the No. 3 pairing in the country from Yale on Friday in New Haven, Connecticut. They followed that up with a victory over Fordham’s top pairing on Sunday.
•••
WV POWER JOB FAIR: The West Virginia Power will host its annual job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Appalachian Power Park for prospective employees ages 16 and older who are interested in applying for game-day employment opportunities.
Job openings include camera operators, concessions, grounds crew, mascot, production, promotions, suite attendants, ticket takers and ushers. For more information, contact Nathan@wvpower.com or call the Power front office at 304-344-2287.
•••
WEST VIRGINIA AAU BASKETBALL: The schedule for boys and girls AAU state basketball championship tournament for West Virginia has been set for second through 11th grade.
The boys will be April 3-5 for grades 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 and from May 1-3 for grades 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11 at George Washington High School.
The girls will be April 17-19 for grades 4, 6, 8, and 10 and from April 24-26 for grades 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11 at Sissonville High School.
For more information, go to wvaau.com or contact Clarence Woody at 304-421-6318.