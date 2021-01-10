The West Virginia University women’s basketball upset No. 17 Texas 92-58 Saturday night at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
Senior guard Kysre Gondrezick tallied a team-high 24 points to lead the Mountaineers (8-2 overall, 2-2 Big 12) while sophomore forward Esmery Martinez added a career-high 19 points and a team-high 10 rebounds to record her fifth consecutive double-double. Junior guard Madisen Smith (17 points) and sophomore guard Kirsten Deans (12 points) also finished in double figures in the victory.
West Virginia shot 35 of 62 (56%) from the floor and hit 6 3-pointers in the game. The Mountaineers outrebounded Texas 40-26while also holding the advantage in second-chance points (25), points in the paint (48) and assists (23).
The Longhorns (8-2, 2-1) were led by Joanne Allen-Taylor, who finished with 12 points.
West Virginia host Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Charlotte 65, Marshall 56, OT: Charlotte erased a 15-point Marshall lead and dominated an overtime session Saturday afternoon at Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Marshall had three players each finish with 11 points — Savannah Wheeler, Alexis Johnson and C.C. Mays. Johnson and Mays each had double-doubles with Johnson grabbing 14 rebounds and Mays collecting 13.
Charlotte was led by Jada McMillian, who scored 26 points, and Octavia Jett-Wilson, who added 17.
Marshall (2-4 overall, 1-3 Conference USA) hitting just nine of 39 shots in the second half and overtime.
Charlotte (3-4, 2-0) went 22 of 28 at the foul line.
Marshall used a 10-0 run over the first and second quarters to take a 24-9 lead. Charlotte cut the lead back to 31-23 at halftime.
Up next for Marshall is a home-and-home series with Western Kentucky with games Thursday in Huntington (6 p.m.) and Sunday in Bowling Green, Kentucky (3 p.m.).
WVU wrestling: West Virginia’s wrestling team started its 2021 season with a pair of wins over Kent State and Ohio, but lost to No. 8 Virginia at the WVU Coliseum.
WVU defeated Kent State 22-9, handled Ohio 36-3 but lost to Virginia by a score of 24-10. In the Ohio match, WVU scored 30 or more points for the first time since 2017 against Harvard.
Bucknell and No. 19 Oklahoma will travel to Morgantown Sunday for a tri-meet beginning at 2 p.m.
Meetings: NFHS COACHING CLASS: An American Sports Education Program/National Federation of High Schools coaching class will be held on Jan. 23-24 at Huntington High School for anyone interested in coaching a secondary school sport. Registration can be done at wvssac.org.