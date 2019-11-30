The West Virginia University volleyball team closed out its regular season by edging Kansas in five sets Saturday in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers fell behind two sets before rallying in the final three sets and winning with set scores of 20-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-8.
Audrey Adams led WVU with 19 kills, with Katelyn Evans adding 17. Lacey Zerwas recorded a match-high 54 assists.
WVU finishes the regular season with an overall record of 12-17, with a Big 12 record of 3-13.
