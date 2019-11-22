Sophomore forward Alina Stahl notched the golden goal as the West Virginia University women’s soccer team earned a 1-0 double overtime win over Central Connecticut State in the second round of the NCAA tournament Friday in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The Mountaineers (12-7-2) punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
Despite WVU controlling possession for most of the first half, the two teams went into the break in scoreless tie.
Neither team could break through in the second half, with WVU holding a 10-8 advantage in shots through regulation.
After a scoreless first overtime, West Virginia finally found the back of the net in 106th minute. WVU’s Lizzie Mayfield sent in a cross off a corner kick that Stahl headed past CCSU’s Amanda McQuillan to give the Mountaineers the win.
Rylee Foster earned the shutout for WVU, making five saves.
West Virginia takes on the Virginia-Washington State winner on at 5 p.m. Sunday.
•••
WVSU VOLLEYBALL: The No. 3-seeded West Virginia State University volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision to second-seeded Urbana in the semifinals of the Mountain East Conference tournament Friday at the McDonough Center in Wheeling.
Urbana won in sets of 25-22, 25-14, 11-25 and 25-15. The Yellow Jackets end the season with a 21-14 record.
Jenna Dufresne led the State offense, marking 13 kills, while Gabrielle Bullock chipped on nine and Emily Davis had seven. WVSU’s Brianna Brandt recorded 33 assists and Grace Martin added 17 digs.
Bullock also tacked on 14 digs and four assists.
For Urbana (19-12), Hannah Delor had 17 kills, Anna Davis donated 38 assists, and Courtney Niesen had 24 digs.
The Blue Knights will play the Wheeling Jesuit-Davis & Elkins winner in Saturday’s championship.
•••
MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: No. 4-seeded Marshall fell to fifth-seeded Florida Atlantic 3-0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-17) in the first round of the Conference USA tournament Friday in Houston.
The Herd finishes its season at 19-9.
Ciara DeBell led Marshall with eight kills while Sarah Schank added seven. Also for the Herd, Sydney Lostumo tallied 16 assists and six digs and Amber Weber recorded a team-best 13 digs.
Massiel Matos posted a match-high 16 kills and Sydney Nemtuda donated 12.
FAU (16-10) advances to take on top-seeded Western Kentucky Saturday.
•••
PREP BASKETBALL: Brandon Cook tossed in 24 points as Teays Valley Christian picked up an 81-63 boys win over Mercer Christian Friday in Teays Valley.
Andrew Breeding chipped in 18 points and Noah Combo added 10 for the Lions (2-0). Garrett Goings scored a game-high 26 points to lead Mercer while Eric Booth donated 12 and Jamison Mullins 11.