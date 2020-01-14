Wins against Kansas and Texas last week helped push the West Virginia University women’s basketball team up the rankings, as the Mountaineers gained two spots in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll and are now ranked 18th.
They placed just one point behind 17th-ranked Missouri State and 51 points ahead of Arizona State in 19th. WVU is currently 13-1, 3-0 in the Big 12, and hasn’t lost a game since Nov. 28.
•••
MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: The Thundering Herd announced Tuesday that WVU’s Mary McElhaney will be joining the team for her junior season.
McElhaney recorded 30 kills and 16 blocks in two seasons in Morgantown, including a career-high five blocks against Marshall in 2018. Last season she set career bests with four kills against Arizona and UCLA.
The Herd also announced the addition of Tyler Kanelos to the coaching staff after spending the last two years as an assistant at Dayton, where he helped the Flyers to consecutive Atlantic 10 titles.
•••
MEC ACADEMIC HONORS: The Fall 2019 Mountain East Academic All-Conference list was released on Tuesday and showed that 59 student-athletes from the University of Charleston and 25 from West Virginia State University recorded grade-point averages above 3.7 in the previous semester.
Additionally, the Golden Eagles and Yellow Jackets put 36 and 33, respectively, on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll with GPAs between 3.25 and 3.69.
•••
YOUTH BASKETBALL: The West Virginia Amateur Athletic Union has set the dates for the 2020 boys and girls basketball state tournaments.
The boys tournaments will be April 3-5 for grades 2, 4, 6, 8, and 10, and May 1-3 for grades 3, 5, 7, 9, and 11. Both boys tournaments will be played at George Washington High School.
The girls tournaments, to be played at Sissonville High School, will be April 17-19 for grades 4, 6, 8, and 10, and April 24-26 for grades 3, 5, 7, 9, and 11.
For more information go to www.wvaau.com or contact Clarence Woody at 304-421-6318.