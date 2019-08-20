West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Mike Carey announced the addition of forward Esmery Martinez to the Mountaineer roster for the upcoming season on Tuesday.
A 6-foot-2 forward from the Dominican Republic, Martinez comes to Morgantown after a standout prep career at national powerhouse Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Martinez averaged 18.3 points, 14.3 rebounds and 5.9 blocks during her career, helping the Hawks finish as the runner-up at the 2018 Geico High School Nationals Tournament and earning all-tournament honors for her performance. In 2017, Martinez was named the MVP of the girls camp of Basketball Without Borders Americas.
•••
COACHING CLASS: An ASEP coaching class will be held on Sept. 7, 8 and 15 at Huntington High School for those interested in coaching a secondary school sport.
To register, visit www.wvssac.org or contact instructor Willie Wilson at 304-525-0525.