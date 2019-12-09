The West Virginia University women’s basketball team is ranked No. 22 in the nation in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, the league announced on Monday.
The Mountaineers are coming off an upset of then-No. 10 Mississippi State over the weekend. The Mountaineers are 6-1 and one of two Big 12 teams to appear in the latest rankings along with No. 6 Baylor.
WVU will play in Charleston on Sunday, as the Mountaineers are set to face Norfolk State at the Charleston Coliseum at 4 p.m.
•••
MARSHALL MEN’S SOCCER: Five Thundering Herd standouts were named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Team, with three on the first team and one each on the second and third teams.
First team selections were senior Illal Osmanu, junior Jamil Roberts, and redshirt freshman Milo Yosef. Sophomore Jan-Erik Leinhos made the second team and redshirt senior Paulo Pita earned third team honors.
The five players honored highlighted a team that led Marshall to its first top 25 ranking since 2001, first ever Conference USA regular season and tournament titles. The Herd won two games in the NCAA tournament as the No. 11 national seed before falling to No. 6 seed Washington in the Sweet 16.
•••
WVU MEN’S SOCCER: Mountaineer standout Sebastian Garcia-Herreros was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Third Team, the organization announced.
Garcia-Herreros helped WVU earn the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship and first round victory in the NCAA Tournament. A senior defender, aided the back line in producing six shutouts on the season.
•••
MEC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The University of Charleston’s Anna Hayton was named Mountain East Conference women’s basketball player of the week, announced today by the league office.
Hayton, a senior from Parkersburg, aided the Golden Eagles to a pair of conference wins this past week, averaging 22.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. She shot 74 percent (20 for 27) from the field. Hayton tallied 15 points and eight rebounds in the win over Fairmont State, while she netted 30 points and grabbed five rebounds with three steals in the victory over Frostburg State.
•••
UC MEN’S SOCCER: The Golden Eagles had four representatives on the United Soccer Coaches All-Region team, including three players earning first team honors.
Senior defenders Williams N’Dah, Jordi Ramon, and sophomore midfielder Christos Charalambous all earned first team honors. Sophomore midfielder Chris Allan made the third team.
UC is in the Final Four of the Division II NCAA tournament and is set to play the Lynn Knights in the semifinals on Thursday.