The WVU women’s basketball team remains at No. 22 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 poll, announced on Monday.
WVU received 115 points in this week’s poll. The Mountaineers are eight points behind No. 21 Arkansas and 15 points ahead of No. 23 Tennessee. Baylor is the other ranked Big 12 team, coming in at No. 7 this week.
The Mountaineers travel to Orlando, Florida from Dec 21-22, for a pair of games at the Florida Sunshine Classic. WVU is set to face No. 19 Michigan State on Saturday and Syracuse on Sunday. Both games are scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. at Rollins College.
•••
MARSHALL MEN’S SOCCER: Three Thundering Herd standouts were named to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-South Region team, led by first team selection Illal Osmanu, a senior defenseman. Senior goalkeeper Paulo Pita and junior midfielder Pedro Dolabella were honored as second team selections.
Marshall won the Conference USA regular season and tournament championship and was the No. 11-ranked team in the nation, advancing all the way to the third round of the NCAA tournament.
Osmanu was named All-Conference USA First Team and was a two-time league Defensive player of the week in October. Pita was the co-winner of the C-USA Golden Glove Award for league shutouts. Dolabella scored the Golden Goal in the double-overtime, tournament championship victory.
•••
WVU MEN’S SOCCER: Mountaineer defender Sebastian Garcia-Herreros was named to the Scholar All- South Region second team by the United Soccer Coaches.
Garcia-Herreros helped WVU to a 10-9-2 record and Mid-American Conference tournament championship this season, and advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament. The senior aided the back line in producing six shutouts on the season.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S SOCCER: Mountaineer goalkeeper Rylee Foster was named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s Scholar All-South Region second team.
Foster finished second in program history with 39 shutouts and made 202 saves in her four-year career, placing her fourth all-time. The senior is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree and member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s honor roll.
•••
CARR HONORED: Former Charleston Catholic standout and current Flagler College defender Sara Carr was selected to the NCAA Division II All-Tournament team on Saturday after helping her team reach the Final Four.
The Saints (23-1-1) fell 2-1 to Western Washington in the semifinals, marking Flagler’s lone loss of the year. Carr played all 90 minutes and led the team in minutes played (2,073) during the course of the season.
In total, the Saints recorded 11 shutouts with Carr being selected as a first-team, All-Peach Belt Conference member as well as a first-team, All-Southeast Region honoree.