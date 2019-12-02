West Virginia University senior goalkeeper Rylee Foster capped her Mountaineer career with her third NCAA Division I Women’s All-Midwest Region honor, joining sophomore teammate Jordan Brewster on the second team.
Foster has won three straight All-Region awards after being selected to the first team in 2017 and 2018. The native of Woodbridge, Ontario, tied for second in the Big 12 with seven shutouts in 2019. She also ranked third in the league with 87 saves on the year. Foster started 84 career games for the Mountaineers and finished second in program history with 39 shutouts and 7,670:10 goalkeeper minutes played in her career. She amassed 202 saves in her four-year career, which places fourth all-time.
This was Brewster’s first All-Region award at WVU. The North Canton, Ohio, native started all 21 matches for the Mountaineers this season and has anchored a backline that has earned nine clean sheets. She has registered four points on the year with one goal and a pair of assists.
•••
MARSHALL FOOTBALL: Thundering Herd punter Robert LeFevre was named the Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week for his work against Florida International. He punted five times for 227 yards and a 45.4-yard average, with four kicks dropped inside the 20-yard line. Three of those punts traveled at least 50 yards.
•••
WVU CROSS COUNTRY: Sophomore Charlotte Wood and freshman Ceili McCabe competed at the Canadian National Cross Country Championships in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, on Saturday. McCabe qualified for the Canadian National U20 team with a fifth-place finish in the junior women’s competition, while Wood finished in 15th place in the senior women’s race.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Mountaineers were fourth among teams also receiving votes in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, earning 24 points from the voters. WVU (5-1) sat behind Syracuse, Florida Gulf Coast and South Dakota. Big 12 foe TCU received one vote in this week’s poll.
Baylor was the conference’s lone representative in this week’s AP Poll, at No. 7.