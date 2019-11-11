The West Virginia University women’s soccer team earned a spot in the NCAA tournament for the 20th straight season Monday.
The Mountaineers (10-7-2) will face Georgetown on Saturday at Shaw Field in Washington D.C. in the tournament’s first round. The winner then faces the winner between Central Connecticut State and Rutgers.
Those 20 straight berths are tied for the fifth-longest active streak nationally. West Virginia is 21-19-2 all-time in the NCAA tournament and has won four straight opening-round matches, dating back to 2015.
Saturday’s match will mark the second time the two teams have met this season. Georgetown (13-4-3) earned a 3-0 win over West Virginia on Sept. 15.
•••
WVU FOOTBALL: Receiver Sam James was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for his performance in the Mountaineers’ loss to Texas Tech. James, a freshman, caught 14 passes for 223 yards against Texas Tech. Those 14 receptions tied for second-most in school history and his 223 yards were fourth in school history.
nnn
MARSHALL MEN’S SOCCER: For the second straight week, the Thundering Herd swept the Conference USA weekly awards, the league announced Monday. Junior forward Jamil Roberts was named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week and redshirt senior goalkeeper Paulo Pita took home the Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Roberts scored both of the Herd’s goals in a 2-1 road victory at No. 19 FIU on Friday that clinched the number one overall seed in the upcoming C-USA tournament and first regular season title since 2000. Pita tied a season-high six saves against FIU and has only allowed 15 goals in 18 matches.
•••
MARSHALL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thundering Herd guard Savannah Wheeler was named the C-USA Freshman of the Week, the league announced. Wheeler combined for 37 points in two Marshall games last week, blistering the nets shooting 72.2 percent from the floor (13-of-18) and 70 percent from 3-point range (7-of-10).
•••
MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: Thundering Herd standout Ciara Debell was named the Conference USA Co-Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced. Debell, a redshirt junior, tallied 48 total kills in two Marshall wins last week, and added 21 digs and eight blocks. She is first on the team in kills, second in digs, and third in blocks for the season.
nnn
WVU RIFLE: The Mountaineers (4-0) remain ranked at No. 2 in the nation in this week’s College Rifle Coaches Association Rankings. Rankings are based on each team’s highest score shot. WVU comes in at 4714, and is just behind top ranked Kentucky (4716). TCU is third with a 4702 total.
nnn
MEC WOMEN’S SOCCER: Former Sissonville standout Olivia Montgomery was named Mountain East Conference Defensive Player of the Week for her performance as West Liberty’s goalkeeper. Montgomery notched back-to-back shutouts in two wins last week and recorded nine saves.