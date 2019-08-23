The No. 11 West Virginia University women’s soccer team opened its season with a 2-0 win over Duquesne Friday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers’ Jade Gentile scored off an assist from Jordan Brewster in the 27th minute to give WVU a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.
West Virginia’s Julianne Vallerand sealed the win with an unassisted goal in the 84th minute, and gave Rylee Foster her first shutout of the season.
WVU outshot Duquesne 21-0 and a 10-1 advantage on corner kicks.
The Mountaineers get their first true test of the season Sunday when they take on No. 3 Stanford in University Park, Pennsylvania at noon.
•••
MARSHALL WOMEN’S SOCCER: Marshall surrendered four second-half goals as it fell 5-0 to Michigan in its season opener Thursday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The Herd’s Mary Lawman was given a red card and ejected in the 77th minute, setting up a penalty shot that Michigan’s Danielle Woolfe converted. Marshall (0-1) was outshot 23-3 and held without a shot in the second half.
•••
WVU FOOTBALL TICKETS: The Mountaineer Ticket Office announced Friday that ticket sales for the WVU-Texas football game on Saturday, Oct. 5 have been suspended pending completion of season and mini-package ticket sales.
All available single-game tickets in the general public sections have been sold but additional tickets could become available following the completion of season ticket and mini-package sales. More information will be provided at a later date.
Fans still looking to purchase tickets for the Texas game are reminded to visit StubHub.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.
The 2019 season opener against James Madison is already sold out.