West Virginia University women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown announced Maddie Murphy will be transferring from Boston College to WVU for the 2020 season.
The junior goalkeeper appeared in five matches for the Eagles, recording a 2-1 record. Before college, she went 47-8-4 with 35 shutouts for Grafton (Mass.) High School, earned three Massachusetts All-State honors, and was selected to the U-14, U-15, and U-16 U.S. Women’s National Team camps.
•••
WVU SWIMMING AND DIVING: Three Mountaineers qualified for finals at the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships in Morgantown on Tuesday.
After placing fifth in preliminaries, WVU’s Paul Lenz finished ninth in the men’s 1-meter diving final, while Jacob Cardinal Tremblay finished 15th on the 1-meter springboard in both prelims and the final.
Holly Darling qualified for the women’s 3-meter final by placing seventh in preliminaries and finished 11th in the final.
The platform competitions will conclude the meet on Wednesday.
•••
MARSHALL GOLF: The Thundering Herd finished 10th at the River Landing Classic in Wallace, North Carolina, 33 shots behind host and winner UNC-Wilmington.
Marshall was led by Kerri Parks, who shot a 9 over par after three rounds, nine shots back of co-leaders Tereza Melecka (ETSU) and Phu Khine (UNC-W). Shelby Brauckmuller finished a shot behind Parks, while Stormy Randazzo finished at 13 over.