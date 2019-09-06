The 22nd-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team and No. 8 Penn State played to a 1-1 tie Friday night in Morgantown.
Penn State (3-1-1) scored first on a first-half goal by Ally Achlegel, and WVU (2-2-1) tied it in the second half on a goal by Alina Stahl. WVU goalkeeper Rylee Foster had six saves.
•••
MARSHALL MEN’S SOCCER: Jamil Roberts scored to goals for Marshall, including one that broke a 1-1 tie in the second half to lead the Thurdering Herd to a 2-1 win over Butler Friday night in Huntington.
Roberts’ first goal gave MU (2-0-1) a 1-0 lead in the first half, but Butler (2-1-0) matched that early in the second half. Paulo Pita had five saves in goal for Marshall.
•••
MARSHALL WOMEN’S SOCCER: After playing to a scoreless tie in the first half, Lipscomb scored two second-half goals to defeat Marshall 2-0 Friday night in Nashville.
Molly Grant scored at the 57-minute mark for Lipscomb and added a second goal in the 82nd minute.