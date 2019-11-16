Alina Stahl scored a pair of goals to lead West Virginia past No. 25 Georgtown 2-0 in the NCAA women’s soccer tournament Saturday at Shaw Field in Washington.
Stahl netted both of her goals in the first half, scoring in the 13th and 40th minutes. Goalkeeper Rylee Foster recorded seven saves for the Mountaineers (11-7-2).
•••
WVU VOLLEYBALL: The Mountaineers dropped their home match with Texas Tech in five sets Saturday. Texas Tech won 16-25, 26-24, 25-19, 23-25, and 15-13.
Katelyn Evans and Briana Lynch each recorded 18 kills for WVU (11-5, 2-11 Big 12), while Erin Slinde added 13. Lacey Zerwas recorded 62 assists for the Mountaineers.