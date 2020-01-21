West Virginia University wrestler Noah Adams was named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week and WVU Student-Athlete of the Week on the strength of two wins last week, both against ranked opponents.
With wins against Oklahoma State’s Dakota Greer and Oklahoma’s Jake Woodley, the former Independence High standout and Intermat No. 2-ranked wrestler in the 197-pound weight class is now 24-0 with an 11-0 record in dual matches.
•••
GW-RIVERSIDE POSTPONED: The George Washington at Riverside boys basketball game scheduled for Tuesday was postponed after one of the backboards shattered during the junior varsity game. No make-up date has been set.