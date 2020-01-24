Led by redshirt sophomore Noah Adams, three members of the West Virginia University wrestling team appeared in the first of four coaches panel rankings for the 2019-20 season, as announced by the NCAA Friday.
Adams sits at No. 2 in the opening rankings to make him the highest-ranked Big 12 wrestler across all weight divisions. The Coal City native is 24-0, including 10-0 against ranked opponents. Adams was named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week for the second time this season Tuesday after earning wins over No. 10 Dakota Greer (Oklahoma State) and No. 14 Jake Woodley (Oklahoma) last week.
Junior Nick Kiussis sits at No. 25 at 165 pounds. Fresh off a pin over Sam Dover of Oklahoma on Sunday, the Ohio native holds a 10-7 overall record on the year, with a 2-1 mark in Big 12 matches.
Senior Brandon Ngati came in at No. 33 to secure the final spot in the 285 division. A Maryland native, Ngati is 15-9 this season and leads the squad with 15 wins on the year. That matches his single-season career-high from last year when he earned his first bid to the NCAA championships. He has wins against two opponents ranked in the poll.
All three grapplers made their fifth straight appearance in the coaches’ panel after earning a top-33 spot in all four rankings last season.
•••
MARSHALL TRACK AND FIELD: Sophomore MaryAnn Adebayo won the weight throw at the Thundering Herd Invitational at the Jeff Small Track at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex.
Adebayo took first place by over 3 inches with a top mark of 17.26 meters. Marshall’s distance medley relay team of Abby Herring, Erica Murphy, Astoria Beckett, and Sydney Smith also won its event.