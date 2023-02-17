Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — Instead of the usual two dozen or so individuals on the court for pregame warmups, there were hundreds at the Cam Henderson Center on Thursday night. 

About 500 students from across the region representing 15 schools completed the "Run With The Herd" challenge and were eligible to participate in the pregame festivities.

