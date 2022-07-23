Former George Washington High School standout wide receiver Ryan Switzer made the most of his football career.
On July 18, Switzer announced his retirement from the NFL via Twitter.
In a phone interview on July 19, Switzer elaborated on his decision to retire, citing his health as the main reason.
“Honestly, it was just purely based on my health,” Switzer said. “I had my reconstructive surgery on my left ankle last year that I hurt in training camp with Cleveland, so that kept me out about seven months. I ended up making a full recovery and had plans to play this year.”
But Switzer suffered another big setback earlier this year in a workout with the Texans.
“I participated in Carolina’s pro day, had a short stint with them,” Switzer said. “Most recently [I worked out] down in Houston with the Texans, which is where I ended up getting hurt during that workout and needed surgery on my other ankle. That was kind of the breaking point.
“That was about five or six weeks ago. I had surgery on my right ankle last week. It was a complete reconstruction. It ended up being my sixth ankle surgery in the last five years. It just felt like it was time.”
Switzer is a football lifer, but he started to notice the ramifications of his built-up injuries.
“I really can’t tell you the last time I participated in the sport without really feeling any pain,” Switzer said. “Obviously as a player, especially in this game, you always battle through stuff and you’re never going to be quite fully healthy, but I didn’t even feel like a lot of the time I was even given a chance because of the injuries.”
Though Switzer’s playing career didn’t end the way he wanted it to, he said he was grateful to be able to play football at the highest level.
“I’m super-fortunate and super-grateful that I was able to live my dream for those five years,” he said. “My goal was always to make an impact. It wasn’t just to get to the league. It was to make a name for myself. Had the ball bounced my way here or there a couple times in certain organizations and health-wise, I felt like I could have squeezed some more years out of it. Looking back on it I have nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the things I was able to accomplish.
“Adversities are part of life and I had my fair share. But I also had my fair share of triumphs and wonderful memories and just enjoyment out of the entire process. Not just the years I spent in the NFL but from middle school to high school to my days at UNC. I’m super-grateful and nostalgic about all that.”
Switzer, who won the Kennedy Award as the West Virginia’s best football player twice (2011 and 2012), played at George Washington from 2009-12 and committed to the University of North Carolina in 2012, playing four years there before being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys as the 133rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Switzer saw playing time in the NFL from 2017 through 2019 for the Cowboys, Raiders and Steelers. He signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad in 2020 but never played a game for them.
Switzer, who had offers from the Division I schools in the state, chose to leave West Virginia for North Carolina. He said despite that, he hopes he represented football in the Mountain State well over his career.
“I hope so,” Switzer said when asked if he thinks he represented West Virginia well over the years. “I can tell you one thing, had Coach [Bill Stewart] — R.I.P. — or the guy that’s there now, Coach [Neal] Brown been there, I probably would have been a Mountaineer. The people of West Virginia have been supportive of me throughout my entire journey and the great state of West Virginia is always near and dear to my heart.”
In March of 2021, Switzer’s then-9-month-old son, Christian, underwent a major health scare that involved unexplained bleeding and a positive COVID-19 test. Christian underwent surgery and made a full recovery. Ryan Switzer said he’s looking forward to the future with Christian, his wife Gabie and the child they are expecting in January.
“The goal of mine was my kids to see me play — I always envisioned winning a Super Bowl and having my boy on my shoulders,” Switzer said. “So there’s a lot of things that are not going to get to happen, but I’m looking forward to the future and what it holds for my family — what it holds for my wife, my son [and] our little one that’s on the way in January.
“We have a bright future as a family and I’m looking forward to taking time this fall and spending it with Gabie and with Christian and kind of being in the moment with them.”
In his retirement tweet, Switzer alluded to a possible future in coaching. The self-proclaimed football junkie said he’s not jumping into anything immediately but coaching is something he wants to partake in.
“I’m a football junkie,” he said. “I kind of knew early in my NFL career that coaching was something that I wanted to do when I got out. I just fell in love with everything about the game, the process, the preparation. Everything that it takes to win on Sundays and win on Saturdays. I’m going to take some time to weigh my options in terms of what level. I don’t know if I want to stay in the league or go back down to college, but we’ll see what doors are open.”
In his NFL career, Switzer played in 41 games and was mainly used as a punt and kick returner. Switzer returned 67 punts for 537 yards and one touchdown and he returned 63 kicks for 1,373 yards. Switzer also pulled in 50 passes for 321 yards.
In Switzer’s 53 games played over four years with the Tar Heels, he tallied 244 receptions for 2,907 yards and 26 touchdowns. Also a punt returner, Switzer returned 99 punts for 1,082 yards and a touchdown.