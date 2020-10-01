Ryan Switzer has a new NFL home.
The former Kennedy Award winner from George Washington High was signed Thursday to the Cleveland Browns practice squad. His last stop prior to the Browns was with the Browns' fiercest rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers waived Switzer this preseason in their final round of roster cuts.
Cleveland will be Switzer's fourth team in his NFL career. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 NFL draft, being named to the Pro Football Writers Association's All-Rookie team after averaging 8.8 yards per punt return and 25 yards per kickoff return. He was traded to the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders before the 2018 season.
Before that 2018 campaign, the Raiders sent Switzer to the Steelers. In two seasons there, he caught 44 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown. He also has served as a kick and punt returner in his career, averaging 7.4 yards per punt return and 19.8 yards per kickoff return with Pittsburgh.
Prior to the Cowboys drafting him, Switzer became one of the most prolific receivers and returners in University of North Carolina history, as well as an All-American. He is UNC's career record holder in both receptions (243) and receiving yards (2,903).
As a collegiate return man, Switzer finished his career with seven punt return touchdowns and led the nation as a freshman with 20.9 yards per return.
Veterans with more than two years experience make $12,000 per week on an NFL practice squad.