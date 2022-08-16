Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Browns Football

Ryan Switzer's five-year NFL career was hampered by hamstring, andle and back injuries before it ended with a stint with the Cleveland Browns in 2021. 

 AP photo

Ryan Switzer’s NFL career may have just officially ended in July, yet he’s already working on a new beginning.

And that has brought him back home.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.