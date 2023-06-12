Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

South's Jacob "Salty" Morton (54) talks with teammate Caden Beam (34) on the sideline during the North-South Football Classic on Saturday at South Charleston.

 Cameron Maynard | HD Media

Jacob "Salty" Morton was able to end his football playing career with a proper goodbye on Saturday during the North-South Football Classic.

After a horrific car crash at the end of October 2022, Morton was told he would never be able to play football again. While the Clay County product was not able to play in the historic North-South game, he was able to join the teams and have a proper goodbye to the sport he loves.

