Jacob "Salty" Morton was able to end his football playing career with a proper goodbye on Saturday during the North-South Football Classic.
After a horrific car crash at the end of October 2022, Morton was told he would never be able to play football again. While the Clay County product was not able to play in the historic North-South game, he was able to join the teams and have a proper goodbye to the sport he loves.
On Halloween night, Morton’s car was thrown into a creek, and he was unable to fully pull himself out due to extensive injuries. He was rescued and taken to the hospital, where the only thing on his mind was food.
“I was actually just hungry on the way to the hospital," Morton said. "They didn’t think there was anything wrong with me because I was hungry.”
He was diagnosed with major internal bleeding and a ripped diaphragm and ended up losing a kidney and his spleen. He stayed in the hospital for about a month and eight days. In his time recovering, he missed the final games of football season.
The doctors told Morton that it would take around a year to recover. He recovered in half of that time.
“The doctors said it would take me over a year to recover, but I did it in six months," Morton said. "It was mostly never-give-up. Keep pushing through.”
The community rallied around the young athlete during his family’s time of need. One particular instance of the support was a blood drive in honor of Morton and others in similar situations. Morton was given up to 22 units of blood and likely wouldn’t have been able to make it through without people generous enough to help.
While building a roster, South coach Mark Agosti, of Van, was advised by his assistants. The idea of allowing Morton to participate came from South assistant coach Josh Evans of Summers County.
“I am glad he did," Agosti said. "It was a special thing. Everybody knows his story as a football player. It got taken from him.”
Morton was overcome by the emotions of the week -- the joy of being a part of the game one last time, and the heartbreak of not being able to step on the field.
“It’s tough watching all these players, and I think I could have played, too. But I think I’m overcoming it," Morton said. "It meant a lot to me and seeing these guys. ... I think we went off on a good note, we played hard, did all we could have and I’m glad. I’m glad to be able to end it like this. It was a good time.”
Morton discussed his plans after his recent graduation and hopes to be able to stay around the game.
“I plan to become an electrician at Cargo," he said. "Just live life. Can’t do anything else. I have thought about [coaching], maybe reffing, too.”