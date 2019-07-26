Sam O’Dell’s run of four West Virginia Amateur titles in the last six years has put him in some rarefied air, joining just six other four-time winners of the state’s marquee golf event.
He will enter this year’s 100th Amateur as the favorite, seeking a fifth championship to join Harold Payne, Julius Pollock, Ed Tutwiler, Pat Carter and William C. Campbell in even loftier Mountain State golf company.
But his journey to becoming the state’s best amateur player hasn’t necessarily been a smooth one. There were years of paying his dues, a near-death experience and perhaps a better appreciation for his place in the sport and for life in general than most.
“The older you get, the more you look at friendships and people and just how lucky you were to play,” O’Dell said. “I’m extra grateful to have had a run and hopefully, I’m still in the midst of it.”
It took a bit longer for O’Dell to arrive at his era of dominance than the others in the four-win club. O’Dell was 35 years old when he finally broke through for his first Amateur win in 2013 after finishing in the top 10 eight times previously. He was older than any other player with four or more Amateur wins when he won that first.
A lot of that time came during Pat Carter’s streak of 10 titles in a row from 1995-2004. Tim Fisher won three Amateur crowns (2005, 2008, 2009) after that and Carter added two more in 2006 and 2012. There were few windows of opportunity open to other players during that span.
O’Dell, a former player at Marshall, also attended dental school which he said took time away from golf.
“If I hadn’t gone to dental school, maybe I would’ve won one a little sooner,” O’Dell said. “I got so used to Pat winning, it was hard to see myself winning and really believe that I could win. Every year I thought I was good enough and I thought it would be need if I could win, but it was really beating Pat at the [West Virginia Mid-Amateur] in 2011 when I started to believe, ‘I can win the Amateur.’ Everything changes when you start believing.
In addition to paying his dues, O’Dell nearly paid a much bigger price during the 2001 tournament.
Everything had gone well over the first three rounds with O’Dell positioned in a tie for second, five shots behind Carter as play ended on the third day. That evening, he, Jeff Whitman and Michael Veres took a float trip on the Greenbrier River to relax before what promised to be a pressure-packed final round.
“You know how you have all of those days that you do crazy things and you look back on it and think, ‘Man, we were lucky?’ Well this wasn’t one of those days,” O”Dell said. “It really was just a relaxing day.”
After returning, the three jumped on an ATV to begin putting canoes away at Whitman’s uncle’s camp. But the ATV crashed into a tree, throwing O’Dell from his seat and leaving him in critical condition.
“I obviously don’t remember much,” O’Dell, who suffered an injury to the frontal lobe of his brain, said. “They had to drill in and put in a pressure gauge and I was sedated for the first few days. They didn’t know if I was going to make it. I probably went six months with little to no short-term memory.”
Whitman was also hospitalized with a shoulder injury while Veres walked away with minor scrapes and bruises. He played the final round, which was clouded a bit by what happened the night before.
Carter, who formed a close friendship with O’Dell during O’Dell’s time at Marshall, recalled that final day, one in which he wrapped up his seventh straight Amateur title and eighth overall.
“Sam and I have always been close, going back to when he was playing at Marshall and I was an assistant coach,” Carter said. “It was extremely tough, seeing a great golfer and one of my closest friends and he wasn’t there and should’ve been.”
By the time play started in the 2002 Amateur, O’Dell said he was pretty close to normal. But though he escaped long-term physical damage, O’Dell admitted that the incident still sticks with him and probably always will.
“I was lucky,” O’Dell said. “I definitely still think about it. But in a situation like that, you see what people really think about you and I had so much support for so long. But I was really just happy to be at the Am the next time around. It was pretty emotional teeing off to be honest with you.”
And over the years there have been a lot of emotions for O’Dell, who came so close for so long. He finished third in 2002, fourth in 2009, second in 2011 and tied for fourth in 2012.
But all of the narrow misses and life experiences have given O’Dell a perspective and a humility about the Amateur and the history of the tournament.
“I remember Harold riding around with me at the [West Virginia] Open in 1997 and I birdied the first playoff hole to beat Pat for low am,” O’Dell recalled after the two had tied for fourth place. “Back then you had to be the low am to get an exemption into the Amateur and I was pumped. I said ‘That gets me into the Amateur!’ And [Payne] said, ‘Gets you into the Am? You can win the Am.’ I just felt lucky to be there to be honest.
“Growing up with Harold at Sleepy Hollow and talking to Mr. Campbell, I knew the history of the whole deal. I wanted that much more to have my name on that trophy at least once.”