Someone on Wednesday’s conference call with San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned that the town of White Sulphur Springs — home of The Greenbrier resort and where the Niners are spending the week in between games at the New York Jets and the New York Giants — built its tourism industry around the springs’ healing waters.
“I didn’t know that,” Shanahan said, then joking, “I’ll stop with the bottled water and get to that with our players. We kind of need that right now.”
With that statement, Shanahan wasn’t kidding. San Francisco had to put defensive ends Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas both on injured reserve, lost for the season after tearing the ACLs in their left knees against the Jets. Running backs Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert both sprained knees and neither practiced Wednesday, with Shanahan saying Coleman could be a candidate for injured reserve.
Defensive end Dee Ford also didn’t practice Wednesday after suffering a sprained back, and tight end George Kittle was limited in practice with a knee sprain. And quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s sprained right ankle kept him out of Wednesday’s practice and cast even more doubt on his availability for Sunday.
Shanahan said both the NFL and NFLPA were looking at the playing conditions at MetLife Stadium, where the Niners played last Sunday and will play again this Sunday. Meanwhile, they’ll soldier on despite the laundry list of injuries.
Shanahan said this isn’t the first time he has dealt with an overzealous injury bug, so he isn’t flying blindly into the situation.
“You pull from the experience of your whole career a little bit,” he said. “We had guys miss 147 games total last year. We had a lot of guys miss a lot of games last year. For the most part, even though we stepped back in a couple of places, other places stepped it up.
“It’s tough when you lose a couple really good players for the year, but the other guys, you didn’t lose them for the year. You weather the storm without them.”
If there is any solace the Niners can take, it’s that they had a place like The Greenbrier to hunker down in between games at MetLife rather than criss-crossing the country twice in a week. Rather than go back and forth between New York and California, San Francisco decided to decamp in West Virginia.
Shanahan said the choice was a no-brainer.
“You need a place where you have practice fields to start with,” he said. “You want a place that’s on the East Coast to start with so you don’t have to change time and a place that accommodates everyone with meeting rooms and training rooms. This place has put on training camps for several teams. It’s actually built amazingly perfect for this. I can’t think of a better place.”
The Greenbrier, besides being a PGA Tour stop for several years and the host of the 2020 World TeamTennis season, hosted the New Orleans Saints for three years and the Houston Texans for two years for preseason camps. NFL teams were talking to the resort this year to possibly host camps before the league mandated that each team hold its camp at its headquarters.
While they’re preparing for another big game, Shanahan said his players were taking advantage of the amenities the resort offers.
“There’s a ton of things here,” he said. “It’s a great place. I’m not really seeing it all and enjoying it all, maybe I’ll get to it a little Friday afternoon, but our players are loving it.”