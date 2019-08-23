Matt Sanders stroked an RBI single in the bottom of the first and starter Matt Martin spun six solid innings as the West Virginia Power blanked the Lakewood BlueClaws 1-0 in their series opener Friday night at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
Martin (1-0) surrendered just four hits, struck out three and walked none to pick up the win for the Power (28-32). Logan Rinehart tossed three solid innings of his own, giving up just one hit and striking out two to get the save.
After Martin retired the side in order in the top of the first, West Virginia jumped on Lakewood starter Manuel Silva in the bottom of the frame. Billy Cooke led off with a ground-rule double to left-center field before coming around to score on Sanders’ RBI single to stake Martin and the Power to a 1-0 lead.
It would be all the damage West Virginia could muster, though, as Silva retired the next 14 Power batters in a row. He finished the night allowing just one run on two hits and striking out eight in five innings.
Martin didn’t have much room for error, though. The right-hander retired the first seven batters he faced and scattered four hits over his last four innings.
Rinehart entered in the seventh and didn’t miss a beat, retiring the first seven batters he faced before giving up his lone single in the top of the ninth.
Lakewood’s Josh Hendrickson gave up just one hit and struck out five against two walks in three innings of relief.
West Virginia and Lakewood continue their series Saturday at 6:05 p.m.