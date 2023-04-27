The Savannah Bananas -- an exhibition baseball team based in Savannah, Georgia -- were met with skepticism by locals when they began playing "Banana Ball" at Savannah's Historic Grayson Stadium in 2016.
That was not the case at Charleston's GoMart Ballpark this past weekend as the Bananas invaded the Mountain State on the first stop of the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour -- the first of its kind.
Though no official attendance numbers were given, an estimated more than 10,000 fans packed the ballpark to watch the Bananas sing, dance, perform tricks and play "Banana Ball" -- a unique version of baseball that differs from traditional baseball rules -- during two exhibition games against the Charleston Dirty Birds.
Both games were sold out.
It was a spectacle.
Families, Little League teams, baseball fans and more made the trip to downtown Charleston and, for the fans, it was a hit.
Dirty Birds owner Andy Shea said the two crowds were two of the biggest the ballpark has ever had.
“The atmosphere and the energy was through the roof,” Shea said. “We might be one of the smallest stadiums on their schedule. I am very confident in saying that between the WVU and Marshall game and these two games this past weekend, there are three of the top five crowds [in venue history]. Everyone was saying it was the most people they’ve seen there.”
Bob Litton of Hurricane has been watching baseball in Charleston for decades. Litton wore a Charleston Alley Cats jersey to Friday's contest.
"Way back, Wheelers, Alley Cats, way back," Litton said about his relationship with baseball in Charleston. "I come up here with my grandson all the time. He's the No. 1 fan. I only watched the Bananas on TV. It's something fun. It's something good. I've been looking forward to it. It's great. It's fantastic. I'm really shocked they decided to come here for the first tour.
"I can't remember something like this. I've been coming here a long time."
Ian Burdette of Charleston took his son to watch the Bananas after seeing Savannah's TikTok dances. The Bananas have more than 5 million followers on the vide- sharing platform.
"It's awesome," Burdette said. "We saw them on TikTok and it's cool we got something like this in Charleston. We don't get a whole lot of stuff like this. To see this many people out, it's a great experience."
Mark Moore and his son Hudson made the trip from Louisville, Kentucky.
“The Bananas have a huge following in Louisville and this is one of the closest sites to us,” Moore said. “Our family is from West Virginia, so it kind of makes sense to come as a family to come see them play.”
Charlestonians think the weekend had a strong economic impact, too.
"Sold-out crowd, I don't think you can deny that this is going to to make some money for this city," Katie Bradley of Charleston said. "It's amazing. My son has been playing baseball since he was 5 and he's been watching them on TikTok. He idolizes them. For Charleston to have the opportunity is absolutely amazing."
"We need more stuff like this," Bret Gordon of St. Albans said. "Usually it's bigger cities for things like this. It's really good for the city's economy and just to draw people in. Charleston has a lot to offer, but it's always nice to have more, especially those things that big cities get. It's nice to get something like this."
Jesse Cole is the founder and owner of Fans First Entertainment and the Bananas. He's the mastermind behind the Banana madness.
The show he created is now one of the hottest tickets in the country.
“The wait list is now 600,000 for tickets all over the country,” Cole said. “We didn’t expect every market, but Charleston just went crazy. It’s people from states all over. We’re not just talking about people in Charleston. There’s people from about 20 states here tonight traveling just to be able to see this game.”
Tickets, for those who can get them in a traditional manner, are $25.
They go for much more than that on the secondary ticket sales market.
Vivid Seats, a ticket exchange and resale company, lists a general admission ticket to Savannah's Saturday contest against the MLB Alumni in Tampa, Florida, at $116.
Not everyone used the ticket exchange service to get in the ballpark. The Bananas sold a large amount of tickets to organizations and Little League teams.
Others had to find different ways to see the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball.
"I couldn't get tickets forever," Burdette said. "I went through a bunch of wormholes to try and get tickets. Finally I found a sports tourism guy who works in Georgia that was close to the Bananas. I texted him on a whim. He had two tickets and I was able to get my son to a game. I told the guy when I texted him that it's going to make my son's day."
Miranda Broyles got tickets for herself and her two kids at the last minute through a lucky connection.
"We were a little last-minute on the tickets," Broyles said. "We had a good friend who had two extra tickets that couldn't come. I was going to have to play favorites with my two children. I only had two tickets. Then I put a feeler out on Facebook and said 'Does anyone have an extra ticket? I'm begging. I'll sell a kidney.' Then someone came through at the last minute."