For Jesse Cole, being different makes all the difference.
Cole, founder of Fans First Entertainment, went from college pitcher to baseball circus ringleader in a matter of a decade.
In the process, he and a small team created a spectacle in the modern baseball world: the Savannah Bananas.
The Bananas are an exhibition baseball team based in Savannah, Georgia. With their version of baseball coined "Banana Ball," baseball's version of the Harlem Globetrotters quickly became a sensation.
And not just for baseball fans.
With whimsical acts, dancing, singing, trick plays and more, the team sells out its home Historic Grayson Stadium on a nightly basis and it has more than 7 million followers on social media, between TikTok and Instagram.
Because of their popularity, the Bananas are selling out venues nationwide as they will tour 33 cities in 22 states as part of their first Banana Ball World Tour that runs from April to September.
This past weekend, the Bananas hit Charleston for the first stop of the tour. The Bananas drew more than 10,000 fans over two days as they played two games against the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball's Charleston Dirty Birds at GoMart Ballpark.
Fans came in droves to watch the circus on turf, and fans across the nation will do the same this summer.
A ticket to a Bananas game has become the hottest in town. Almost every show for the rest of the summer is sold out and there is a nationwide ticket waitlist of 600,000.
Behind all the banana madness is Cole, and Cole has quite the story.
Cole played baseball at Wofford College and, while there, suffered career-ending arm injuries. Cole went on to become the general manager of the Gastonia (North Carolina) Grizzlies of the Coastal Plain League (CPL) -- a collegiate summer league -- after his graduation from Wofford in 2007.
That's where the shenanigans all began.
Before the final game of the 2014 CPL season, Cole proposed to his girlfriend (now wife) Emily in front of 4,000 fans and a fireworks show at Sims Legion Park in Gastonia.
Emily, of course, said yes.
Emily later surprised Cole with a trip to Grayson Stadium in Savannah to watch the South Atlantic League's Savannah Sand Gnats play a game. The stands were nearly empty.
Cole called the CPL commissioner and said, "If this team ever leaves, we're coming to Savannah."
The New York Mets, the Sand Gnats' former MLB affiliate, wanted a new ballpark in Savannah. Locals, however, didn't want to lose Historic Grayson Stadium.
The Sand Gnats relocated to Columbia, South Carolina, in 2016 and are now the Columbia Fireflies, a Single-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.
The city of Savannah decided to give Cole a shot.
Cole also took a gamble on Savannah.
"I couldn't pay myself for months [in Gastonia]," Cole said. "We over-drafted our account. We were out of money. We had to sell our house and empty our savings account and sleep on an airbed. That was just seven years ago."
When Cole and his small team got to Grayson Stadium for the first time as owners, everything was stripped from the stadium. Aside from that, Cole and company faced skepticism from the locals.
They had to start from square one. Literally. Squares of tile floor in the stadium were broken. Grayson Stadium, built in 1926, needed a facelift.
Cole and his team got to work, not only on the stadium, but the idea for a team.
The name "Savannah Bananas," when initially announced, was also met with skepticism, along with Cole's unique model of baseball known as "Banana Ball."
But the man clad in a yellow tuxedo and hat kept at it and, on the Bananas' opening night in 2016, Grayson Stadium sold out. It was a smashing success and the Bananas have since become the talk of baseball.
The Bananas won the CPL championship in 2016 but recently left the league to become strictly an exhibition team.
Cole seems to be content with that.
"To think the tour would be 33 cities and now we've heard from 15 major league stadiums that want us to play there next year, that's incredible," Cole said, standing on the newly installed turf at GoMart Ballpark before Friday's contest. "We tried to make baseball fun and in the process we invented a new game that people love more than anything."
The Bananas are more than just baseball players. They are performers who have garnered hundreds of millions of views on social media for their TikTok routines and other hijinks. The Bananas have players on stilts, a rodeo clown trick pitcher, a pep band (known as the Banana Band) and plenty more.
"We're looking for the most talented and entertaining ballplayers," Cole said. "We're not looking for the best baseball players in the the world. We're looking for the best Banana Ball players in the world. And there's a difference. Banana Ball players have a feel for understanding the show and understanding the fans come first. They can do trick plays. [Shortstop] Ryan Cox is the best example of that. He has over 25 trick plays. He does things I've never seen before on a field. He came out and he epitomizes what we have."
Cox is in his second year with the Bananas after playing college and pro ball. Cox said he attracted Cole's attention through his TikTok videos.
"Around the COVID year, I was done with professional baseball. I was coaching and I was making defense TikToks," Cole said. "Jesse saw one of those and reached out on Instagram. I had played for him in the collegiate league in Gastonia. He sent a tryout invite. I came down to tryouts. There's 100 people there. Thankfully it went my way, and ever since last year, it's been the craziest ride of my life."
Cole explained the Bananas' approach to not only keeping people involved and interested in games, but also by producing social media content.
"So many teams and sporting events focus on how to promote and market and sell," Cole said. "We spend zero dollars marketing. What we do is capture the fun that we're trying to do on the field and share it with our fans. We do rehearsals every single day. We do 'OTT' meetings, where we talk about 'over-the-top ideas.' We're relentless in trying to do things that are unbelievable and different.
"The team does a tremendous job. We have a robust team that's not just one or two people. It's growing constantly. To have over 7 million social media followers and 4.5 million more than any major league team on TikTok, it's baffling."
Though the Bananas have drawn comparisons to the Harlem Globetrotters and the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey, Cole said he also got inspiration from Walt Disney.
"Anything we do is a collaboration," Cole said. "I spend the most time on ideas. That's what I do every day. I have 10 ideas every single day and I've been doing it for five years. I am constantly looking at friction points in the experience and frustration points. I learned that from Walt Disney. He was obsessed with walking Disneyland and walking with the guests and going on rides. He always asked what can be improved."
Cole found a way to channel his inner Disney.
"So three or four years ago we started taking pictures of our crowd and seeing when fans were getting up and leaving," Cole said. "We noticed no matter how much entertainment we do, fans are leaving games early. How do we make fans stay until the last pitch? What do we do to change the game?"
That's where the Banana Ball rules came along.
"Stepping out of the box, mound visits, bunting, walks -- how do you eliminate all of that? It's fans first," Cole said. "Fans catching a foul ball for an out. What about stealing first? All of these ideas, we said, 'What would this look like?' We tested it. We played the first game ever in 99 minutes and that was it."
Cole said his favorite thing about this gig is, not surprisingly, the fans.
"We do our march and the whole cast performs in front of a couple thousand fans and you see fans rush into the stadium, it's such a feel like, 'Wow, this is something special,'" Cole said. "In the fourth inning we do 'Hey Baby' and the whole stadium starts dancing. In the seventh inning and instead of the seventh-inning stretch, everyone has their phone out and they're singing 'Yellow' together. And you look around and you say 'Nowhere else in the world is this happening.' It's those moments that you feel it's bigger than baseball."
The Bananas played against the MLB Alumni Association a month ago and will do so again on Saturday. Cole said that won't be the last time the Bananas play against MLB-caliber talent.
"Keep your eyes peeled," Cole said, pun intended. "There will be a lot more major leaguers joining in the future. Jake Peavy, Jonny Gomes, Josh Reddick, Jonathan Papelbon, Johnny Damon — there's more. It's crazy. A lot of them are reaching out.
"And yeah, they're former MLB guys, but there will be a point where it will be 'What do you do? Do you want to go play Banana Ball all over the country in front of sold-out crowds at a high level or do you want to keep trying to hang on?' And I think there will be some opportunities. I would be shocked if there was not major league talent playing Banana Ball in the next five years."
Cole's book "Banana Ball: The Unbelievably True Story of the Savannah Bananas" will be released May 16.