It was perhaps one of the most bananas weekends in Charleston baseball history.
Fans flocked to GoMart Ballpark on Friday and Saturday, packing the stands to see one of the most unique events in sports -- a Savannah Bananas game.
The Bananas, an exhibition baseball team based in Savannah, Georgia, stopped in the Mountain State's capital city on Friday at Saturday for two games against the Atlantic League’s Charleston Dirty Birds as part of the Bananas' 2023 World Tour — the first of its kind.
Formerly the Gastonia (South Carolina) Grizzlies of the Coastal Plain League — a collegiate summer baseball league — the Bananas played their inaugural season in Savannah in 2016 after the departure of the South Atlantic League’s Savannah Sand Gnats.
The Bananas were successful that season, earning a CPL championship.
However, after the 2022 season, the Bananas abandoned the collegiate league, opting to play only in exhibition games with “Banana Ball” rules.
“Banana Ball” has been played in some form or fashion for years and it differs from regular competitive baseball in myriad ways.
n The team that scores the most runs in an inning gets a point for that inning except for the final inning where every run counts.
n There is a two-hour time limit. No new inning can be started after one hour and 50 minutes.
n Batters who step out of the box between pitches are charged with a strike.
n No bunting is allowed. Per the Bananas website: “Bunting sucks. If a hitter bunts, they are ejected from the game.”
n Batters can steal first on any pitch of an an-bat.
n No walks are allowed. If a pitcher throws ball four, the batter must sprint to first base and every defensive player on the field must touch the ball before it becomes live. The hitter can advance as many bases as he wants before every defensive player touches the ball.
n No mound visits are allowed.
n If a fan catches a foul ball on the fly, the batter is out.
n If the game is tied at the end of the two-hour time limit, a “Showdown Tiebreaker” goes into effect. The rules are as follows:
In each showdown, the hitter must score. If he scores, it’s worth one point. If he is called out, no points are awarded, which is referred to as a “Showdown Shutdown.”
In the first round, it’s the pitcher, catcher and one fielder against one hitter. In the second round, a pitcher and catcher take on a lone hitter. In the third round, the pitcher, catcher and fielder face a hitter with the bases loaded.
If at any point a home run is hit over the outfield wall during the Showdown Tiebreaker, it’s a walk-off home run.
"Banana Ball' was highly anticipated in Charleston. Tickets sold out almost immediately when they became available.
Dirty Birds owner Andy Shea said everything went according to plan but lack of ticket availability for the two games at the park with a capacity of 5,500 was the only downside.
"The only negative thing was people that were still super-bummed they couldn't get a ticket," Shea said. "In terms of concessions and the incredible amount of entertainment, as far as I saw it was really 100% positive."
Though no official attendance numbers were given, both games were standing room only. Shea was confident the weekend drew two of the largest crowds in venue history.
"The atmosphere and the energy was through the roof," Shea said. "We might be one of the smallest stadiums on their schedule. I am very confident in saying that between the WVU and Marshall game and these two games this past weekend, there are three of the top five crowds [in venue history]. Everyone was saying it was the most people they've seen there."
Jesse Cole is the owner and founder of Fans First Entertainment and the Bananas. He founded the Bananas in 2016.
Charleston was the first of many stops on the world tour, which will travel to cities throughout the country until September. Cole said Charleston was an ideal location to grow his team’s brand. He and Shea made it happen about a year ago when the tour dates and locations were being planned.
“We’re not just trying to build the Savannah Bananas, we’re building the game of Banana Ball. We looked at teams in the Atlantic League [of Professional Baseball] and we had some great conversations with Andy,” Cole said. “He said, ‘We’d love to do it, what would it take?’ And we looked at the schedule. This is one of the smallest venues we play at in the whole tour. It’s the idea of playing another team and bringing in more people and say, ‘This game can work.’”
And work it did.
This reporter arrived at GoMart Ballpark at 3:30 p.m. -- hours ahead of Friday's 7 p.m. first pitch -- and there were people clad in Bananas gear already gathering around the stadium.
Festivities officially began when the VIBs (Very Important Bananas) were given early stadium access where they got autographs and photos with players and performers on the field.
As the VIBs entered the stadium, they were serenaded by the Banana Band -- Savannah's pep band that featured brass and percussion instruments -- as they made their way to the field to get autographs.
Utility player Dakota McFadden of Rocky Point, North Carolina, signed autographs but those who received an autograph were charged with signing McFadden's jersey in return. There was not much room left to sign McFadden's yellow jersey.
The ballpark opened to the rest of the fans at about 5:30 p.m. The fan entrance was at the home plate gate and the line wrapped all the way around the ballpark, ending near the right field gate.
Players and performers danced in front of a swarm of fans as the countdown from 11 began and, once the gates opened, fans rushed in the stadium. The stands were nearly full about 30 minutes later.
"The wait list is now 600,000 for tickets all over the country," Cole said. "We didn't expect every market but Charleston just went crazy. It's people from states all over. We're not just talking about people in Charleston. There's people from about 20 states here tonight travelling just to be able to see this game."
Mark Moore and his son Hudson made the trip from Louisville, Kentucky.
"The Bananas have a huge following in Louisville and this is one of the closest sites to us," Moore said. "Our family is from West Virginia so it kind of makes sense to come as a family to come see them play."
Cole was impressed with the venue, as well.
"It's our first challenger venue," Cole said. "It's a downtown. You could tell how much thought was put into this stadium. We love how compact and intimate it is. A lot of these bigger stadiums, they're spread out. This one is on you and it's perfect for our show and it's electric."
Concession lines were understandably long but because the game sold out so quickly, ballpark staff had ample time to prepare. Shea also gave credit to the Bananas for using their system to ensure a smooth process.
"We had tremendous communication and tremendous staff with the Bananas crew and our crew," Shea said. "Give credit where it's due. [The Bananas] have a heck of a formula. They did a heck of a lot of due diligence of research of our stadium with entrances and everything. They came in Wednesday and Thursday. The preparation was phenomenal. To be able to have the lines the way they are but they had such a party atmosphere that people didn't mind waiting for two hours. They were pumped. They were partying and dancing and singing."
The Bananas had yellow baseball pants to match the jerseys and the balls and bases were yellow as well. After some pregame fanfare, including the first pitch of the golden banana and the honorary Banana Baby, the game clock began and so too did "Banana Ball."
It was wacky from the get-go. Music blasted throughout the game. Savannah starting pitcher Kyle Luigs of Richmond Hill, Georgia, took the mound with a yellow cowboy hat.
At one point in the game, Luigs and the infielders performed a dance prior to Luigs' delivery which prompted the Charleston batter to swing and miss.
At shortstop, Ryan Cox showed off his skills by performing various trick plays. On live ground balls, Cox fielded the ball between his legs among other things.
Cox, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, played collegiately at St. Bonaventure (Allegany, New York) and Kutztown (Pennsylvania). Cox is in his second year with the Bananas.
"It's been really cool to find a place that allows you to be yourself and interact with the people coming to the games," Cox said. "A lot of times whether it's independent of college ball, you're focused on one mission and our mission here is to make sure the fans have the best time."
The Dirty Birds took some time to adjust to "Banana Ball." For example, when Charleston's pitcher issued ball four for the first time, the Dirty Bird defenders struggled to converge and touch the ball as quickly as possible. As a result, the ball was thrown away into left field and the Banana runner scored.
On the other hand, when a Savannah pitcher issued ball four, the infielders converged and the players crashed. All defenders touched the ball before the Dirty Birds runner got to third base and the runner was held at second.
Savannah won Friday night's game 4-2 but the Dirty Birds bounced back with a 5-2 win on Saturday.