“Banana Ball” is coming to Charleston’s GoMart Ballpark this weekend.
The Savannah Bananas, an exhibition baseball team based in Savannah, Georgia, are stopping in the Mountain State’s capital city on Friday and Saturday for two games against the Atlantic League’s Charleston Dirty Birds as part of their 2023 World Tour — the first of its kind.
Games begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and both games are sold out.
The Bananas, formerly the Gastonia (South Carolina) Grizzlies of the Coastal Plain League — a collegiate summer baseball league — played their inaugural season in Savannah in 2016 after the departure of the South Atlantic League’s Savannah Sand Gnats.
The Bananas were successful that season, earning a CPL championship.
However, after the 2022 season, the Bananas abandoned the collegiate league, opting to play only in exhibition games with “Banana Ball” rules.
“Banana Ball” differs from regular competitive baseball in myriad ways.
- The team that scores the most runs in an inning gets a point for that inning except for the final inning where every run counts.
- There is a two-hour time limit. No new inning can be started after one hour and 50 minutes.
- Batters who step out of the box between pitches are charged with a strike.
- No bunting is allowed. Per the Bananas website: “Bunting sucks. If a hitter bunts, they are ejected from the game.”
- Batters can steal first on any pitch of an an-bat.
- No walks are allowed. If a pitcher throws ball four, the batter must sprint to first base and every defensive player on the field must touch the ball before it becomes live. The hitter can advance as many bases as he wants before every defensive player touches the ball.
- No mound visits are allowed.
- If the game is tied at the end of the two-hour time limit, a “Showdown Tiebreaker” goes into effect. The rules are as follows:
In each showdown, the hitter must score. If he scores, it’s worth one point. If he is called out, no points are awarded, which is referred to as a “Showdown Shutdown.”
In the first round, it’s the pitcher, catcher and one fielder against one hitter. In the second round, a pitcher and catcher take on a lone hitter. In the third round, the pitcher, catcher and fielder face a hitter with the bases loaded.
If at any point a home run is hit over the outfield wall during the Showdown Tiebreaker, it’s a walk-off home run.
The Bananas have been remarkably successful in attendance. In their inaugural season, they averaged 3,659 fans per game, which totaled more than 80,000 fans in 25 home games.
The COVID-19 pandemic hampered attendance but the Bananas opened back up to full capacity in 2021 and popularity — especially on social media platforms like Instagram and Tik Tok — has skyrocketed to an international level.
The Bananas have accumulated 1.2 million Instagram followers and 5.6 million Tik Tok followers. Stunts like taking a live at-bat with stilts, dancing on the field and pitching a ball that’s on fire are par for the course for the Bananas.
Essentially, the Bananas are like baseball’s version of basketball’s Harlem Globetrotters. The games are for the fans. Like the Globetrotters play the Generals, the Bananas, typically, face off against the Party Animals.
That will change this year as the Bananas are implementing their first-ever World Tour from April to September and the Dirty Birds will be one of the first opposing teams to get a taste of Banana Ball.
Dirty Birds owner Andy Shea is thrilled Charleston gets the opportunity to host one of the most up-and-coming teams in the baseball world. He added that the city is buzzing with excitement.
“When it came to be about nine or 10 months ago, we knew it would be cool and awesome but I don’t think anyone — including the Savannah Bananas crew — assumed that it would be as mega and giant as it is,” Shea said.
“When I was at MedExpress and said I worked at the Charleston Dirty Birds, they brought up the Bananas. It’s been just about non-stop. It’s amazing and there are so many demographics and people that are excited about it.”
Shea was the owner of the Lexington Legends — currently an Atlantic League of Professional Baseball rival of the Dirty Birds — for the past 18 years before taking over as owner of the Charleston franchise.
Shea had a previous relationship with Jesse Cole. Cole is the founder of Fans First Entertainment which owns and operates the Bananas. Cole is the mastermind behind it all.
“I had talked to Jesse Cole and his wife for the last few years about just various baseball stuff,” Shea said. “It was the beginning of last summer when they were putting together this Bananas tour idea and concept. They had never done it before. They turned it into something cool in Savannah and they went to a few other locations last year.
“At the time they were reaching out to people and asking if they would be interested in this. Nowadays, if you have enough space for a baseball field, everyone in the planet would pay to go there.”
Shea said Cole initially called asking if the Bananas could visit Lexington and play the Legends.
“But I told him from the get-go that I wanted to talk about Charleston,” Shea said. “I said, ‘It will be so huge there. It will be so impactful. I would really love to go down that route.’”
GoMart Ballpark has a capacity of 4,500 seats and Cole’s lone trepidation was venue size as the Bananas profit off mainly ticket sales.
“With ticket sales it’s based off venue size,” Shea said. “But a couple weeks later he called and said, ‘Hey, you’ve supported us from the beginning. I want to work with you. You’re by far the smallest stadium but I want to work with you.’
“I do take it with a tremendous source of pride that we are the smallest stadium. They could have played at any triple-A stadium. They could have played at Major League Baseball stadiums.”
The Dirty Birds will have a chance to go down to Savannah’s Grayson Stadium on July 17 and play an away game of “Banana Ball.”
By then, the Dirty Birds players will likely have been indoctrinated in all things “Banana Ball.” However, Shea said the players had some trepidations of their own when they found out about Savannah’s visit.
“It was kind of cool and exciting [for the players at first],” Shea said. “But then also the ‘What am I supposed to do?’ set in. I got this question a couple of times like ‘They’re not going to expect us to light ourselves on fire or stuff like that, right?’ I joked with them and said they’ll be great with whatever they’re comfortable with doing. If a player wants to do a cartwheel while playing second base, no one will say no to that.”
Shea couldn’t give specifics about how quickly tickets for the two Charleston games sold out as ticket sales go through the Bananas. He did, however, say that those in attendance on Friday and Saturday have a tough ticket to get.
“We gave them our seating manifest but they sold 100% of the tickets,” Shea said. “I don’t know specifically but what I do know is that the first game was sold out before it went on sale.”
Shea said GoMart Ballpark is pulling out all the stops for what’s expected to be 8,000-plus fans over two days.
“We’re going to be fully prepared and fully staffed up, Shea said. “The good thing about selling out so early is that we’ve had months to prepare for it in terms on concessions and the entrance to the ballpark.”
Shea explained another reason why he thought Charleston would be a good city for the Bananas.
“It’s the city’s support,” Shea said. “Having the support of the Convention and Visitors Bureau is part of the Bananas’ business model. In terms of hotels, marketing, PR, you name it.”