“Banana Ball” is coming to Charleston’s GoMart Ballpark this weekend.

The Savannah Bananas, an exhibition baseball team based in Savannah, Georgia, are stopping in the Mountain State’s capital city on Friday and Saturday for two games against the Atlantic League’s Charleston Dirty Birds as part of their 2023 World Tour — the first of its kind.

Rick Farlow covers sports.